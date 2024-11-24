Plans for next week’s game with Aberdeen are affected

Whilst digesting Saturday night’s 4-1 defeat by Celtic at Tynecastle Park, Hearts learned that defender James Penrice has triggered a suspension. He will miss next Sunday’s Premiership match against Aberdeen after receiving his sixth yellow card of the season.

Penrice was cautioned for tripping the Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn on 71 minutes of the game and is therefore banned when Aberdeen visit Gorgie. His six bookings all came inside the first 19 Premiership matches of the season and, by Scottish FA disciplinary rules, he must now sit out one game in that competition.

Bans now take effect within seven days as opposed to the previous 14-day period. The SFA’s Judicial Panel Protocol states: “The suspension applies in the same league competition as the cautionable offences were incurred and is effective from the seventh day following the date of the match when the sixth cautionable offence occurred.”

Penrice is available for Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie away to Cercle Brugge, but must then watch from the stand at Tynecastle next Sunday. The left-back has been a consistently strong performer in his 18 appearances since joining Hearts from Livingston in the summer, and is already a favourite with many supporters. Stephen Kingsley is the favourite to step in at left-back against Aberdeen.