Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The young Spaniard scored a fine goal against the champions

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts coach Neil Critchley reserved strong praise for striker Musa Drammeh following his late impact against Celtic at Tynecastle Park. The young Spaniard scored what was a consolation in a 4-1 defeat for the Edinburgh club, but continues to impress in cameo outings.

Critchley admitted he knows what the 22-year-old can do despite him making only three substitute appearances in maroon since arriving from Sevilla B in the summer. “Yeah, Musa's been doing very well in training,” said Critchley. “We played a game here in the international break and he scored two goals behind closed doors here against Dundee. He's deserving of his opportunity. He came on at Rangers, he comes on today and he scores a brilliant goal. Fair play to Musa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He brings physicality and athleticism at the top end of the pitch. I know he can play down the middle or from a wide area. It's for me and him to learn where he's best suited. Sometimes Kenny [Vargas] plays wide, sometimes Kenny plays down the middle. We're a little bit flexible in how we play at the top end of the pitch. What you do need is players of intelligence and understanding how to play our system, both in and out of possession. Musa's no different and the players are still learning that.”

Celtic were 3-0 ahead before Drammeh struck and then added a fourth goal from the penalty spot in a comfortable victory. Hearts were the better team in the first half and reached the interval at 0-0 but the visitors’ second-half finishing was ruthless.

“I thought 4-1 was very harsh,” said Critchley. “I think if you look at the scoreline, it looks like a real beating. It was anything but, in my opinion. I thought we were excellent in the first half. I thought we were the better team. When you're on top, you need to score. The first goal is massive and we didn't take our chances. And you need an element of luck and we didn't get that for the Celtic first goal. It's just pure luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've defended it really well. We've cleared it and it's landed straight at Kyogo's feet. Even then, Craigie [Gordon] saves it and it rebounds back to him. We're still in the game at 2-0. We had a chance to go 2-1. We didn't take it. So, loads of positives. I thought our organisation was good. I thought our structure was good. I thought we pressed well. And we went toe-to-toe with a very good team.”

Hearts were left ruing first-half scoring opportunities for Blair Spittal and Lawrence Shankland in particular. “You know that, in these games, you might not get loads of opportunities because you know that Celtic are going to have the ball. And you need to make sure you're clinical in those moments. We weren't, unfortunately. So, yeah, that's probably been the story of the last few games.

“I'd be more concerned if we weren't creating chances. I think we take that as a positive that we created so many chances against Celtic. I think we gave them an awful lot of problems. As many problems as any team I've seen them play, particularly the ones in the games I've seen. But, like you say, we have to score and we didn't. So, it's something for us to work on.”

Encouraging displays against Heidenheim, Rangers and Celtic in their last three matches ultimately produced nothing for Critchley’s team. It is a source of some frustration at Tynecastle Park. “Yeah, I've just said that to the players. It's obviously easy to feel downhearted after losing 4-1, particularly at home,” admitted the manager. “But it's important that we concentrate on the positives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even though we lost, and obviously you're always gutted after losing a game of football, they give me a lot of heart, a lot of reason for optimism. I thought our organisation, our structure, our effort, the way we went and attacked the game, went after them, tried to put them under pressure and cause them problems. I thought we did that. As I say, the first goal was massive. We scored and we're at home and things can change. Unfortunately, it just didn't go our way.”

READ MORE: Lawrence Shankland says he will be leaving Hearts as it stands