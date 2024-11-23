Celtic completed an efficient win over Hearts to move three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time this season. A strong first-half performance from the home side did not yield the goal it deserved, and Celtic clinically seized victory after the break with strikes from Kyogo Furuhashi, Nicolas Kuhn and two from substitute Adam Idah. The Hearts sub Musa Drammeh scored a consolation goal late on.

Hearts created several opportunities during the first 45 minutes but lacked a killer touch inside the Celtic penalty area. Their performance unsettled the visitors at times, however when it came to finishing the Glasgow club were visibly more potent. This victory moves them three points ahead of Aberdeen, who lost at St Mirren on Saturday. Hearts remain second bottom of the league.

James Penrice was the best performer in maroon and Drammeh’s late cameo strengthens his case for more opportunities at first-team level. This was only his third appearance of the campaign since he arrived from Sevilla’s B team in Spain during the summer. For Celtic, there were so many attacking options that it seemed inevitable they would eventually find the net and move clear in the game. Kyogo, Kuhn and Idah were formidable opponents.

Hearts left Kenneth Vargas on the substitutes’ bench following his delayed return from international duty with Costa Rica. They lined up in a 4-3-3 formation to mirror Celtic, both clubs fielding extremely strong sides for a traditionally high-octane Scottish football fixture. European matches lie in wait in midweek but Hearts and Celtic were only concerned with one another - plus perhaps the rain and sleet - in Gorgie.

After early shots at the Celtic goal from Blair Spittal and James Penrice, plus Daniel Oyegoke’s audacious backheel through Maeda’s legs, Hearts seemed to grow in confidence. Penrice’s direct attacking runs down the left were causing problems and their aggressive pressing helped dispossess visiting players on several occasions. Those in green and white tried to maintain composure but were given little space to breathe due to the home side’s collective tenacity.

Lawrence Shankland’s left-footed shot from a Penrice cutback landed wide, and moment later his header from another of the full-back’s deliveries was collected by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Another Penrice run and cross teed up Alan Forrest for a 20-yard attempt blocked by the Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers. Hearts were the better team in the first half and craved a goal to reward their efforts.

Celtic threatened early in the second period. Kyogo controlled Nicolas Kuhn’s cross from the right, but his driven shot was repelled by Hearts keeper Craig Gordon. The Japanese did score a few minutes later, however. Oyegoke’s superb interception on the edge of his own penalty area was followed by an attempted clearance which ricocheted off the onrushing Callum McGregor. The loose ball bounced near the six-yard line for Kyogo to rattle goalwards, Gordon saved, but the diminutive striker pounced to convert the rebound.

A devastating break killed this game approaching the hour mark. Kuhn and Maeda combined to burst from inside their own half following a Hearts attack, and Maeda’s return pass to his German colleague was ruthlessly dispatched high beyond Gordon into the net to give Celtic a 2-0 advantage.

The hosts responded and Oyegoke’s cross hit visiting substitute Anthony Ralston before striking the goal frame. Then Beni Baningime intercepted Auston Trusty’s short pass to McGregor on the edge of the Celtic penalty area. The ball fell to Shankland, who touched it sideways to Cammy Devlin for a shot which Schmeichel smothered. Celtic promptly went up the pitch and scored again, substitutes Hyunjun Yang and Idah combining for Idah to squeeze his low finish past Gordon.

Drammeh reduced the deficit to 3-1 three minutes after entering the field as substitute. The young Spaniard picked up the ball and charged forward to fire a raking shot beyond Schmeichel from 22 yards. He is clearly eager to impose himself in Scotland and this did him no harm.

The game last more than seven minutes more than the regulation 90 due to an injury to assistant referee Graeme Stewart. He was replaced by fourth official Steven Kirkland for the final moments. There was a quite breathtaking double save from Gordon to deny Yang and Idah before Celtic struck again for 4-1. Substitute Jorge Grant impeded James Forrest inside the Hearts penalty box, and Idah lashed the resultant penalty-kick beyond the diving Gordon.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Really good save to deny Kyogo after half-time. Another magnificent double save late on to stop shots from Yang and Idah. Given little chance with Celtic's goals and needed more protection in the second half.

RB: Daniel Oyegoke 6/10 Backheeled the ball through Daizen Maeda's legs early on. Couldn't attack much in case he left the speedy Japanese free.

RCB: Frankie Kent 6/10 Dealt with a number cross balls into his area. Cut out a few through balls as well but couldn't track the Celtic runners in the second half.