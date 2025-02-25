The Australian midfielder has been given time off due to ongoing issues

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is still suffering the effects of concussion and will again miss Wednesday’s match against St Mirren. The Edinburgh club’s head coach Neil Critchley revealed today that the Australian is bothered by headaches more than two weeks since the injury, which occurred at St Mirren in the Scottish Cup.

Devlin collided with the Saints defender Richard Taylor and was later substituted. He missed Hearts’ subsequent league matches against Rangers and St Johnstone and won’t make this week’s midweek Premiership fixture. He has been given time off to rest and recuperate and it remains to be seen if he makes Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs at Easter Road.

Critchley explained that the player is already ruled out of Wednesday’s fixture. “No, Cammy won't make it unfortunately. He's still not right, which is not good for Cammy,” said the manager. “I spoke to him this morning and he's still feeling the effects of the collision that he had, which is not good. But again, we're not going to take any chances on his health and his wellbeing. That is the most important thing.

“It's frustrating for him and us, but I say we just have to give him the time that he needs. It’s just headaches, that's it. He's been out he's trained a day or two and he's just not been right since. So obviously we have to take a step back, keep assessing him, keep monitoring him and then hopefully again start to build up. At the moment he's just had a few days where he's not been doing anything and we have to keep looking after him.

“You just can't take any chances. Concussion can be a five-day protocol and be back and then sometimes it can take longer. Delayed concussion is one of those delicate areas that you can't take any chances with. It is what it is. Cammy has been in, he's been assessed by our doctor and our medical team and we have to take it day-by-day.”

Hearts will send Devlin to see a specialist if his health does not improve. “If we think that's necessary, then yes, of course we have that option to go down that route. Again, at the moment, we just have to take it day by day. He's frustrated obviously because some days he'll feel fine and then the next day he won't feel as good. That's why he's had a few days off. We're hoping that if you have two or three days where there's no symptoms then you can start to build back up again. That's where we're at at this moment in time.”

Asked if the midfielder would need to miss the derby, Critchley gave an honest reply. “No, he's not ruled out right now but he's not ruled in either. It can be after 48 hours - if there's no symptoms then he can build back up and we just go straight through the protocol and he could be fine. Everything would have to go right between now and then for him to be available. He'll be desperate to be involved, I know he is, he said that to me today. At the moment there's no way we'll take any chances on this situation.”

Dhanda on the verge of a return at Tynecastle after injury problem

Yan Dhanda could rejoin the Hearts squad for this match, although he is still a slight doubt after a hip problem. The English midfielder has been missing since the 6-0 win at Dundee at the start of the month. “We're hopeful that Yan will be available. He's trained the last few days,” confirmed Critchley. “We just have to decide now whether he's done enough and he feels comfortable. Also, if he's right to come back into the squad because we've been playing well and winning games. We've got quite strong options from the bench at the moment as well.”

Hearts will move into the Premiership’s top six with a win on Wednesday as they currently sit one point behind sixth-placed St Mirren. Critchley is eager for his team to seize the opportunity. “I think we have six games to the split,” he said. “It was the start of a big week winning against St Johnstone, St Mirren is our next game, it's a really tough game. They're obviously in good form after their victory at the weekend [against Rangers]. We just need to have that mentality of next game, next game, what's next? Keep moving forward, keep driving the standards every day, trying to improve.

“It is an incentive [top six] so we don't want to miss that opportunity. I just think it fills everyone with confidence and belief. When you're performing well and winning games, that's what it breeds. This is our next opportunity, being at home, to keep our good form going, and we don't want to miss that opportunity. That was the message before the St Johnstone game. We've got nine points to play for this week. By the end of the week, the league could look a lot more positive for us.”

Hearts beat St Mirren 4-0 at Tynecastle in Critchley’s first game as manager back in October. They drew this month’s cup tie 1-1 after extra-time before winning 4-2 in a penalty shootout. Critchley believes Stephen Robinson’s team will bring considerable threat to Edinburgh as they take on a home team which has lost only once in their last 10 outings.

“Stephen's done a fantastic job at St Mirren and they're a really well-coached, organised team who have attacking threats as well. The cup game was, as the scoreline suggests, a very tight game. It could have gone either way. Off the back of their victory at the weekend, that will give them an enormous amount of confidence coming to our place.

“We are in good form as well, we're playing well. We've shown different ways of winning games of football. We've shown real grit and resilience when we've needed it. And we've been ruthless at both ends of the pitch for the vast majority of this run. We're going to need to be all of those things tomorrow night.”