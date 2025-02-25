The Scotland striker is in the final months of his deal with the Edinburgh club

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With his contract entering its final weeks, Lawrence Shankland says he is open to the prospect of staying at Hearts beyond the summer. Fresh talks are due to take place between the captain and senior Tynecastle officials to determine whether he could be persuaded to sign a new deal. Shankland is willing to speak, although he feels there is no reason to read too much into any discussions.

As things stand, he will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season and can therefore decide his own future. The Edinburgh News revealed last week that Hearts had not given up hope of keeping the 29-year-old Scotland internationalist. They offered him a contract extension twice early last year but the terms were rejected on both occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shankland spoke exclusively to the Edinburgh News as he addressed his future. “I think it will be the situation with everybody who is out of contract, and it gets to a stage in the season where conversations do need to be had - whether you're staying or you're going and the club's plans for the future,” he said. “I wouldn't read into it too much, but I imagine the conversations will happen at some point. I think we'll be looking to get this week out of the way first and deal with that.”

Asked if he is open to staying with Hearts beyond the summer, he replied: “I've never said that I wouldn't stay. They offered me a contract in January 2024, so that's a long time ago. We've not really spoken about it since and we've just got on with things. At the time, the club and myself were comfortable with the situation going forward and whatever happens, happens. We'll see. It's at that point - there's nothing too deep about it. We'll just see what happens going forward.”

Hearts began a period of three Premiership games in eight days on Sunday with a 2-1 win at St Johnstone. They host St Mirren at Tynecastle on Wednesday before travelling to Easter Road to play rivals Hibs four days later. “We knew it was three really important games this week and we've got off to a good start,” commented Shankland. “We've got the three points on the board and we move on to the next two - a home game on Wednesday and then the derby at the weekend as well. Hopefully by the end of the week we'll have a good points return and we can see where that's taken us.

“I think the conditions were difficult for both teams on Sunday and St Johnstone are a team that like to try and play football as well. It was two teams trying to play a bit on what was a difficult pitch, but I think at times there was some decent play considering the conditions. It was difficult but overall we need to be pleased with the result. The performance was decent at times as well and on days like this, you just need to get to the points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assists for Shankland as Hearts move towards the Premiership’s top six

The on-loan Belgian forward Elton Kabangu scored both goals for the Edinburgh club in Perth. Shankland claimed assists on both occasions. “Obviously, it's good for Elton getting a couple of goals and getting us a victory and that's the most important thing,” he commented. The first goal arose from Shankland’s left-footed shot across goal, which became a perfect ball for Kabangu to slide in and convert at the back post.

“Great cross, great cross,” he smirked. “Elton's position was brilliant, so that's good. I managed to get turned. I wasn't too sure on where I was so I just tried to go across goal in the direction of the back post and, thankfully enough, Elton slowed down and made sure. It was good to get us in the lead.”

He then slid a precise through pass to Kabangu in the second half for the winning goal. Playing a slightly different position at the top of a diamond-shaped midfield, Shankland felt happy in the role of provider. “I've played a bit of it in the early seasons I've been here, but this is probably the first time I've been secured to a midfield role,” he explained. “I was playing just off the striker before, it is similar obviously, but it's certainly different defensively. I've had to learn a couple of things, which has been good. It's always good to learn a new role and if I keep churning my assists then I'm doing my job.

“I'm maybe not the type of player that other players are as No.10s. I'm a wee bit different. Of course, when you watch games like that you get an idea of what a No.10 requires - getting in the position and getting on the half-turn and providing chances for the strikers is part of the job. Thankfully, I've managed to do that on Sunday and we get the win as a result of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts are now one point outside the Premiership’s top six with six games remaining until the split. Their aim is to break into the top half and then push for a European place. “I think it's really tight when you look at the table,” said Shankland. “On Sunday, we jumped a few places with just one win. That shows you how tight the league is. You can't really predict any results week in and week out.

“We just need to keep building our performances, which have been improving and the results have been improving as a result of that. If we can keep winning, then we'll keep going in the right direction. From fourth place to the bottom of the league is really tight. It's really competitive and we need to be there and make sure we're there every game.”

READ MORE: New Hearts identity and the reason behind the recent resurgence