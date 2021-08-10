Celtic confirm why there will be no Hearts fans at Premier Sports Cup tie despite return of capacity crowds

There will be no Hearts fans at Celtic Park on Sunday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The home side can welcome full houses back to the 60,000-seater arena but no away supporters will be permitted due to the need for ‘red zones’ within the stadium, with some seats remaining closed off in order to maintain player and staff bubbles.

The last 16 fixture takes place on Sunday with a 3pm kick-off and is being broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

A Hearts statement read: “Celtic have confirmed that no tickets will be issued to away supporters this Sunday.

“This is due to the need for sections of the stadium to remain sterile in order to maintain a Red Zone, resulting in affected home supporters being moved to other areas of the ground.”

Hearts have confirmed they will also have red zones within Tynecastle after the City of Edinburgh Council granted permission for the return of capacity crowds.

