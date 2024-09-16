Celtic's Liam Scales is initially penalised for a handball in the penalty box but the decision is overturned on VAR review (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Liam Scales says he knows the ball did strike his arm in the controversial incident at Celtic Park but has explained why he thinks referee Colin Steven made the right decision.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts’ 2-0 defeat to Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday was a match mired in controversy with VAR intervening to deny the Jambos a penalty kick while also later awarding one to the hosts.

Referee Colin Steven initially pointed to the spot when Liam Scales appeared to handle the ball in the box but VAR was brought in to the decision which was then overturned. Replays showed that while the ball clearly struck the Republic of Ireland international’s arm it was seemingly above the ‘t-shirt line’ which, under the rules, would not be considered a hand ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the result, Scales himself admitted that the ball did strike his arm but was pleased that the refereeing team were able to come to what he believes was the correct decision. He said: "I knew it hit me on the arm, but I felt like it was harsh.

"It was so close to me. I’m glad that they overruled it. I think the referee took into account how close the header was to me.”

The factor of the distance between the player when the ball struck his arm was the thing that most irked Jambos head coach Steven Naismith as he believed that if the Scales incident was not a penalty kick then the hand ball by James Penrice later in the match, which the Hoops were awarded a penalty for, fell under the same rule criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I don't think our penalty is a penalty in the guidelines in terms of the distance between the players. But I also don't think theirs is a penalty. It’s down to opinion. With the images we were shown before the season, it's all down to distance. It hits his arm, but for me there's nothing he [Penrice] can do. The motion is the one that we were shown in pre-season. So I disagree with that and that's a big moment in the game.”