'It hit me on the arm' - Celtic defender admits handball v Hearts, explains why he thinks ref made right call
Hearts’ 2-0 defeat to Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday was a match mired in controversy with VAR intervening to deny the Jambos a penalty kick while also later awarding one to the hosts.
Referee Colin Steven initially pointed to the spot when Liam Scales appeared to handle the ball in the box but VAR was brought in to the decision which was then overturned. Replays showed that while the ball clearly struck the Republic of Ireland international’s arm it was seemingly above the ‘t-shirt line’ which, under the rules, would not be considered a hand ball.
Speaking after the result, Scales himself admitted that the ball did strike his arm but was pleased that the refereeing team were able to come to what he believes was the correct decision. He said: "I knew it hit me on the arm, but I felt like it was harsh.
"It was so close to me. I’m glad that they overruled it. I think the referee took into account how close the header was to me.”
The factor of the distance between the player when the ball struck his arm was the thing that most irked Jambos head coach Steven Naismith as he believed that if the Scales incident was not a penalty kick then the hand ball by James Penrice later in the match, which the Hoops were awarded a penalty for, fell under the same rule criteria.
He said: “I don't think our penalty is a penalty in the guidelines in terms of the distance between the players. But I also don't think theirs is a penalty. It’s down to opinion. With the images we were shown before the season, it's all down to distance. It hits his arm, but for me there's nothing he [Penrice] can do. The motion is the one that we were shown in pre-season. So I disagree with that and that's a big moment in the game.”
