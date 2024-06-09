Moore was previously with Hearts

The latest transfer stories as a former Hearts star closes in on a controversial move

Former Hearts defender Taylor Moore is expected to become Bristol Rovers’ first signing of the summer transfer window, just 12 months on from his departure from the team’s arch rivals Bristol City.

The 27-year-old defender and former captain of the England U19s started his career with French side Lens in 2016 but after only a handful of appearances completed a £1.5m to join English Championship side Bristol City in 2017.

It took Moore a few seasons to establish himself at Ashton Gate and after loan spells at Bury, Cheltenham, Southend and Blackpool, he completed a loan move to Hearts in 2021. During his time in the capital the versatile defender made 22 Premiership appearances and formed part of Robbie Neilson’s side which secured a third place finish whilst reaching the final of the Scottish Cup.

Moore returned to France last summer, signing a three-year deal with Valenciennes and made 22 appearances but left in April as they eventually finished bottom of Ligue 2, the French second tier.

The Bristol Post understands that the defender will soon be joining Bristol Rovers on a free transfer, making him the club’s first signing of the summer and a vital addition to the backline following the departure of loanees Elkan Baggott and Tristan Crama along with the recently released Josh Grant.

The Gas finished last term in 15th position and will be pushing for further improvements next term.

Celtic tipped to re-sign two former heroes

Former Celtic captain and four-time Premiership champion Kieran Tierney would ‘love’ to return to Parkhead this summer, according to reports from Football Insider.

At the peak of his powers from 2015 to 2019, Tierney was regarded as one of the very best defenders in the Premiership - showcasing his skills at centre back and full back as he was thrice named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

The Hoops academy graduate's form earned him a blockbuster £25m move to English heavyweights Arsenal where he initially made a strong impression with his overlapping runs and his ability to drive forward and create chances.

Notably in 2020, he was included in the starting lineup for his side’s FA Cup triumph over Arsenal and was initially seen as a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta’s early months.

However, in recent times injuries have hampered his progress and last term he was deemed surplus to requirements as he was loaned out to Real Sociedad. After just 20 appearances in Spain last term, it is now suspected that Arsenal will listen to offers to sell Tierney with his contract at the Emirates expiring in the summer of 2026.

Tierney is not the only fan-favourite linked with a return to Glasgow this summer and reports from Daily Record also claim that Portuguese starlet Jota could return to Celtic Park after a disastrous first season at Al-Ittihad.