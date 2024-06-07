Rangers learn transfer timeline for major deal as ex-Hibs star names what surprised players about David Gray
Former Hibs forward Christian Doidge has tipped new manager David Gray to be a roaring success at Easter Road as he lands the job on a permanent basis.
Doidge played alongside Gray for two seasons between 2019 and 2021, and was coached by the former right back for the second half of his stay between 2021 and 2024 as the Edinburgh born right back learned his trade as the club’s first team coach.
The Forest Green forward, who scored 24 times in 104 Premiership appearances for the Cabbage claims that Gray took to coaching with ease, adding that he was surprised by just how good he was within only a few sessions with the group.
Doidge told the Scottish Sun: "Davie is a really good coach. After a few sessions with him the lads were very surprised at just how good he was.
"He's worked under some really good head coaches before, starting with Jack Ross. I know he had a lot of respect for Jack. His sessions were really good and he managed to pick up on loads of stuff.
"Davie has done his own stuff as well. For the last six or seven years he's been doing his badges and I feel he's ready to go to the next step now. I'm just so happy it's at Hibs because he knows what it means to do well for the club."
Gray has signed a three-year deal at Easter Road and takes charge with immediate effect, with his backroom team to be announced in due course, according to the club website.
Rangers learn timeline for major summer deal
Rangers will reportedly be made to wait if they are going to sign Brighton attacker Abdallah Sima on a permanent deal this summer, according to Rangers Review.
The Senegalese star scored 11 times in 25 Premiership appearances for the Gers and was a constant threat to opposition defences during his loan spell, due to his blistering pace and desire to get in behind.
The 22-year-old has another 12 months on his contract at the Amex Stadium and will return to the English Premier League side this summer when he returns from international duty with Senegal.
Brighton signed the forward for £8m in 2021 and will be determined not to let him go on a free transfer as he approaches the final year of his deal.
Philippe Clement is keen to bring the forward back to Ibrox, but reports from the Daily Record understand that Brighton will not make a decision over the forward’s future until a new manager is in the building.
The Seagulls are currently on the hunt for a manager to replace Roberto De Zerbi and want to give the Italian’s successor ample time to make a judgement on Sima and whether they wish to use him in pre-season.
