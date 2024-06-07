Craig Gordon is one of four goalkeepers in the squad.

The Hearts goalkeeper is set to miss out on being part of the Scotland squad.

Hearts hero Craig Gordon is set to be one of two players cut from Steve Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad.

The Tynecastle shot-stopper has fought his way back from a serious leg injury to put himself in contention for the major tournament. It kicks off next week against Germany but Gordon - one of four goalkeepers named in the provisional squad - and Rangers defender John Souttar are poised to miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After naming 28 in that squad, head coach Clarke had to cut the numbers down to 26. Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak have already been replaced in the squad by Tommy Conway and Lewis Morgan, with Hearts’ Gordon now in line to play a part in the final warm-up match vs Finland.

The news is yet to be officially sealed, but speaking ahead of the Finland game, Clarke acknowledged the cut conversations formed part of the hardest element in his role. He said: “It is a horrible part of the job. If I'm being honest, I've had a really difficult week with the conversations I've had to have with Lyndon.

“He's one of my key players, one of the players I'm really close with. We have a really close relationship, so that was tough. Then you've got a young man like Ben Doak who comes in with hope. Unfortunately, his knee wasn't going to stand up to the rigours of working for a month.

“You've got a young man who thinks he's going to make his debut for his country and going to a major tournament and you've then got to have that difficult conversation with him. I've had several difficult conversations already and I know I've still got two more ahead of me in terms of the boys who miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've got a day off on Saturday. Hopefully, I can sit back and feel more relaxed, rather than having to chase more players if we were to pick up any more injuries.”

Keeping players onside though will be key if more injuries appear in the ranks. Clarke added: “It's obviously a difficult one as you don't want to drag it on. There's two boys who will miss out, but there's more than that who will be wondering whether or not they are going.

“I would imagine I'll do it some time today or in the morning. Just to take away the immediate disappointment for the players, then get on with the game against Finland . We still have a game to play, so I need to keep them primed. If something happens in the game with injuries, then the two who miss out might have a chance of being involved again.