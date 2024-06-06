Sky Sports camera

Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership games are being watched more than ever

Sky Sports viewing figures for the SPFL for the 2023/24 season have risen.

As per the SPFL website, nearly 2.5million new viewers tuned in during this past campaign. The average audience per game was 285,000.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

A total number of 12.5million watched the channel compared to 10.03million from the term before.

The most popular fixture was Celtic vs Rangers’ 3-3 draw in April as 1.44 million witnessed it on television.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: “It’s great news to see such strong growth in viewing figures for SPFL matches on Sky Sports this season. “These fantastic viewing figures further demonstrate how compelling our national game is with supporters, as well as the significant interest in our game across Scotland and the UK.

“Sky Sports have been an excellent broadcaster partner for the SPFL over many seasons, and we look forward to continuing to build on our great working relationship in season 2024/25.”

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, said: “The figures underline our continued commitment to help grow the game alongside our partners at the SPFL. To see a significant rise in viewership across the season along with a record audience for a game in the SPFL era shows that we’re making some very positive steps.

“The team – including new signing Chris Sutton – have elevated our coverage to a different level and we’re already looking forward to building on this season’s success in 2024/25.”

Celtic went on to win their 54’s title and their third in a row. They lost their popular former boss Ange Postecoglou down south to Tottenham Hotspur and replaced him by bringing back Brendan Rodgers.

The Hoops also got their hands on the Scottish Cup and will be eager to retain their trophies next year.

Rangers finished 2nd in the table and it was a turbulent campaign for the Gers. They sacked Michael Beale in October and brought in Philippe Clement as their manager and went on to win the Scottish League Cup in December after beating Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Hearts finished 3rd behind Celtic and Rangers and are preparing for another year with Steven Naismith at the helm. Lawrence Shankland scored 24 league goals and they will be hoping he can stay put this summer.

As for Hibs, they under-performed and have subsequently sacked Nick Montgomery. David Gray has been named as their new boss.

Livingston were relegated to the Scottish Championship and were replaced by Dundee United, who won the second tier title at the first time of asking. Meanwhile, Ross County secured their top flight status after beating Raith Rovers in the play-offs.

The fact that Sky Sports’ viewing figures have increased is great for football in Scotland and shows that popularity is growing. Fans will be watching on this summer to see how the Scotland national team do at the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.