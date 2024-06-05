Hearts confirm general sale release date for Tottenham Hotspur friendly tickets

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou (Pic: Getty)

The Premier League side are due to travel to Edinburgh next month for a glamour friendly at Tynecastle.

Tickets for Hearts pre-season friendly with Tottenham Hotspur at Tynecastle on July 17 will go on general sale later this week.

The Gorgie club have confirmed briefs for the highly anticipated clash will be available to all from 10am on Friday, June 7th. Prices range from £30 for adults to £13 for Under 13s and £10 for wheelchair users.

The match is scheduled for a 7pm kick off as former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou brings his new side to Edinburgh. Supporters will be hoping to see the likes of South Korean superstar Son Heung-min, Brazilian attacker Richarlison and England international (and former Aberdeen loanee) James Maddison in action when the North London club come across the border.

Tickets prices are £30 for adults, £18 for Over 65s and Students, £13 for Under 13s and between £18 and £10 for wheelchair users. Visiting supporters are to be housed in the Roseburn Stand. Initial tickets were released to 2024/25 season ticket holders on Tuesday.

The Jambos also confirmed ticketing details for their match with Leyton Orient a few days earlier on Saturday, July 13. Briefs for that match will go straight to general sale, with a maximum of four per account, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for Over 65s, Under 18s, Students and Wheelchair users.