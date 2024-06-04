Who should start for up front for Scotland against Germany? Lawrence Shankland or Che Adams...

The Hearts skipper and the Southampton hitman are competing to be Steve Clarke’s first choice centre forward at the EURO 2024 finals.

Scotland legends James McFadden and Leanne Crichton shared differing views on who should start up front for Scotland in the EURO 2024 finals opening match against hosts Germany.

The pair was speaking on BBC’s Sportscene highlights show last night after the 2-0 friendly win away to Gibraltar in which the Hearts skipper was chosen to start but the Southampton hitman came off the bench to score with a sublime finish. Crighton, who won 72 caps for the Scotland women’s team during her playing career, believes that Shankland should start the match in Berlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "I've gone Shankland based on his stats this season and the fact we don't have Dykes. We need a goalscorer, we've seen Adams done really well tonight but I do believe Shankland should get the nod."

However, former Scotland coach McFadden expect Adams to lead the line. He said: "I believe that Che Adams will play because I believe that Steve Clarke thinks he is his best striker." Asked by host Jonathan Sutherland if Adams was his personal preference to lead the line ahead of Shankland, the Motherwell icon added: "I don't know. I know why he'd be in the team because it might be you're having to defend more and use that pace on the counter attack, that energy. Lawrence Shankland doesn't have that.

“Having said that, I thought he performed really well in The Netherlands in terms of his hold up play and bringing other into play and if we can manage to play in that manner we know Lawrence Shankland can play for Scotland, that (Adams) is just what I think he (Clarke) will start with. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Lyndon Dykes devastating injury could open up a spot for another striker to join up with the squad ahead of the finals. Bristol City attacker Tommy Conway is the man being widely tipped to replace the QPR forward and he did himself a favour by netting for the under 21s in last night’s 2-1 defeat to Turkey.

Asked if believed Conway could be called up to the senior team, Crichton added: "Quite possibly. I don't think scoring tonight is probably the perfect solution to give Steve Clarke food for thought. In my opinion we need just that one extra in terms of the attacking areas, a natural striker, somebody that's been a focal point this season and Conway has certainly been that.

“I think he would be a good addition and for experience even if he doesn't play an awful lot or at all, if he's an under 21 prospect and he's having a brilliant season then get him involved because the opportunity has come up."