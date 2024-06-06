New York Red Bulls winger Lewis Morgan.

The winger could now force his way into Scotland’s plans for Euro 2024

Scotland have called up Lewis Morgan for their provisional squad ahead of Euro 2024.

The New York Red Bulls forward, who is 27-years-old, follows Bristol City attacker Tommy Conway in linking up with Steve Clarke’s side following injuries sustained by QPR’s Lyndon Dykes and Liverpool’s Ben Doak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan’s inclusion takes Scotland up to 28 players and they will need to cut it down to 26 before they jet off for Germany. They have one more international friendly to get through on Friday against Finland at Hampden Park before the tournament begins.

Scotland face Germany in the opening game on Friday 14th June at the Allianz Arena in Munich. They then finish off their Group A campaign with fixtures against Hungary and Switzerland.

Morgan has been playing in America since 2020 and his MLS form hasn’t gone unnoticed. He first joined Inter Miami and went on to score seven goals in 58 games for the David Beckham-owned club before switching to New York Bulls.

The Greenock-born man has since fired 26 goals in 55 outings for his current club. Morgan started his career at Rangers before switching to St Mirren as a youngster. He then broke into the Buddies’ first-team before landing a switch to Celtic in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward went on to play 31 matches for the Hoops and found the net on two occasions, as well as having loan spells away from Glasgow at St Mirren and Sunderland to get some experience under his belt.

Scotland’s manager Clarke has had this to say ahead of Euro 2024: “The best way to look at the upcoming tournament is just to say that as long as we prepare as well as we can prepare, we go to the pitch and play as well as we can against whatever level of opponent we play against.

“As long as we can do that and compete as well as we can, we can leave the tournament with our head held high no matter whether we go out in the group stages or we get to the later stages. If we do everything right and we give ourselves the best possible chance of success, then that will do for me.”

He added: “When we work together as a team it doesn't matter if you're playing for one of the Scottish Premiership, English Championship or top end of the English Premier League teams. When you come to Scotland, you're part of the Scottish national squad and we're together and I think that's something we've worked on developing. It's something that's carried us to where we are now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland’s updated provisional 28-man squad

Goalkeepers

Zander Clark Hearts Craig Gordon Hearts Angus Gunn Norwich Liam Kelly Motherwell

Defenders

Liam Cooper Leeds United Grant Hanley Norwich Jack Hendry Al-Ettifaq Scott McKenna FC Copenhagen Ross McCrorie Bristol City Ryan Porteous Watford Anthony Ralston Celtic Andrew Robertson Liverpool John Souttar Rangers Greg Taylor Celtic Kieran Tierney Real Sociedad

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong Southampton Ryan Christie AFC Bournemouth Billy Gilmour Brighton & Hove Albion FC Ryan Jack Rangers John McGinn Aston Villa Callum McGregor Celtic Kenny McLean Norwich Scott McTominay Manchester United

Forwards

Ché Adams Southampton James Forrest Celtic Lawrence Shankland Heart of Midlothian