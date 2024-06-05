Scotland fans want matches on free-to-view TV channels. Pic: SNS

A roundup of the latest Scottish football news from outside of Edinburgh.

With the excitement ahead of Euro 2024 building, fans have plenty of football to tide them over until the domestic campaign returns. Scotland will open up the tournament with their clash against Germany at the Allianz Arena but they have a tough group to fight their way out of.

The Tartan Army will take on the hosts, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A, and their players’ performances will no doubt be the focus of Scottish Premiership sides looking to bolster their ranks in the summer transfer window. With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer rumours in Scotland’s top flight.

Scotland star makes admission on future

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is preparing to lead his country out at Euro 2024, and ahead of the tournament, he has admitted that club manager Arne Slot has left him and his other competing Liverpool teammates to focus on their international duty.

The Dutchman has taken over the reins at Anfield, replacing Jurgen Klopp, and a big change at Liverpool is on the cards. Whether that includes a big player overhaul remains to be seen, but rumours have been doing the rounds regarding several senior players’ futures.

Robertson spoke to Sky Sports about his immediate future and while admitting he has not yet held any discussions with Slot, his focus after the Euros is on enjoying this new chapter with Liverpool.

“Obviously, the old era was pretty special and I’ve got a lot to be thankful for with that manager. But I’m obviously excited now by the new manager coming in, new ideas, a new voice, and I’m really excited about what could come with that,” the defender said.

“Look, I’ve got pretty big stuff coming up before that so I’m not really given it much thought and then, obviously, I’ll try and switch off physically, mentally, like I always try and do. Then come pre-season it will be full focus on the new era at Liverpool and trying to get off to the best possible start, helping in every way possible to try and make that successful for him as well.

“But I’ve got no doubts that we can keep that momentum going and from all the reports we’ve had, the manager and I can’t wait to see that up close.”

EFL trio pursuing 15-goal Motherwell star

Motherwell striker and 2023 summer signing Theo Bair is already attracting heavy interest ahead of the upcoming window. After notching 15 goals and six assists across all competitions in his debut season, a trio of EFL Championship clubs have registered their interest in Bair.

According to HITC, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City are all among those monitoring the Canadian’s situation at Motherwell, but Bundesliga side St Pauli are also in the running and are ‘in pole position’, as things stand. The report claims that despite the English sides’ interest, they are ‘likely to miss out’ on signing Bair, who has quickly become a key part of the set-up at Fir Park.

