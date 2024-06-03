Hearts transfer update as back-up player leaves Tynecastle to gain experience

Tynecastle Park (Pic: SNS)

The reserve keeper is going out on loan again, this time to Championship side Ayr United.

Hearts goalkeeper Harry Stone will spend the 2024/25 season on loan at Scottish Championship side Ayr United.

The Jambos announced over the weekend that the 22-year old stopper will make the step up to the second tier at Somerset Park having been with Queen of the South in league one last season. He won the Doonhammers’ Player of the Season award and helped them secure safety under former Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley and will now work under another former Easter Road favourite in Scott Brown.

Speaking to the official Hearts website on the move, head coach Steven Naismith said: “Harry enjoyed a really good season with Queen of the South and earned a lot of plaudits for his performances. We want to him to keep that momentum going and Ayr United, we believe, will be a great environment for him to continue to develop.

“It’s a level up so it will be a challenge for him, but he’s a player we rate very highly. The onus is on Harry to keep on progressing and achieve the standards we know he’s capable of.”

Veteran keeper Michael McGovern also left Hearts this month after being released upon the expiry of his contract. However, the Jambos were quick to move to secure more depth between the sticks with Ryan Fulton arriving from Hamilton Accies.

