Hearts confirm ticket pricing and release date for Tottenham Hotspur friendly

Hearts will play English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at Tynecastle next month (Pic: Getty)

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will take his English Premier League side to Edinburgh in July.

Hearts have announced ticketing details for their glamour friendly with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in July.

Briefs for the July 17 clash will be available to 2024/25 season ticket holders, with a maximum of two per account, from 11am on Tuesday, June 4 online or in person at the Hearts Ticket Office. There will be no reserved season ticket seats for this match due to the Roseburn Stand being allocated to the visitors.

Prices for the match are as follows:

Adults - £30

Over 65s / Students - £18

Under 18s - £18

Under 13s - £13

Wheelchair users - £18 / £13 / £10

The Jambos announced they would be facing the North London side last week as part of their 150th anniversary celebrations. The game is due to kick off at 7pm on Wednesday, July 17.

The club have also confirmed ticketing details for their match with Leyton Orient a few days earlier on Saturday, July 13. Briefs for that match will go straight to general sale, with a maximum of four per account, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for Over 65s, Under 18s, Students and Wheelchair users.