All the latest new surrounding Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals.

Hearts and Hibs both have big summers ahead as they look to prepare for next season.

Hearts have a head start given the impressive campaign they managed last term, though they will no doubt be keen to strengthen further if they want to ensure they impress in Europe.

Hibs have finally landed their new head coach in David Gray, and they can now begin fully planning for next season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news from around the Scottish Premiership.

Ramsay secures loan move

Former Aberdeen starlet Calvin Ramsay has secured another loan move away from Liverpool, joining Wigan Athletic ahead of the new season. The youngster said: “I am over the moon. It happened quickly and I met the manager (Shaun Maloney) two weeks ago. I had a really good conversation, and there was an instant connection. I’m excited for the start of the season. When I was driving to the training ground, there was a real excitement, and I am hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do. It’s a good opportunity at a good club, and I am raring to go.”

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney added: “I am delighted that Calvin has joined us on a season-long loan. He is a very highly-regarded player, who has already represented his country and gained experience in both the Scottish Premiership and the EFL. Calvin is an excellent profile who will bring aggression and attacking talent from both the right and left side of defence.

"Calvin is extremely motivated to help our team achieve success this season and will join us on day one of pre-season. I look forward to working with Calvin and helping him adapt as quickly as possible.”

Hanlon to find new home

Former Hibs man Paul Hanlon looks to have found a new club following the confirmation of his release from Easter Road. The 34-year-old had, barring a brief loan spell, spent his whole career with Hibs, making 451 league appearances since breaking through in 2008.

But his time at Easter Road comes to an end this summer, and he has found a new home with Raith Rovers, according to The Courier. It’s reported that he had wanted to remain in the Premiership, but Raith’s offer of a three-year deal was too good to turn down given his age and the likelihood of him getting a short-term deal elsewhere. Fellow legend Lewis Stevenson has also recently moved to Raith.

Hanlon said of his Hibs exit: “Yes. This is my club, this is where I want to be. I still believe I’ve got a lot to offer in terms of playing and within the squad. I wanted to stay here but the club has made the decision that my contract is going to end and to move on.”