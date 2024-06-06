Marcondes spent the second half of last season at Hibs

Hibs had the player on loan and transfer interest is high.

Emiliano Marcondes has a clutch of clubs after his services after time at Hibs - but one destination has been debunked.

The Dane has been released by Bournemouth after his loan at Easter Road last season. He impressed with flashes of technical quality in Leith and now there are clubs after his services in the summer transfer window.

It had been reported that English Championship side Norwich City were one team who could be keen on the 29-year-old. But the Eastern Daily Press state that Marcondes is not being pursued by the Canaries at this point in the summer. There is, however, a host of Championship sides after him.

He scored three goals in 17 appearances as Hibs finished in the bottom six in the Premiership, which eventually lead to Nick Montgomery being sacked as head coach, with David Gray confirmed as his permanent replacement.

Marcondes posted on social media last month of his Hibs spell: - Thanks for the way you’ve taken me in. Coming back from an injury and going into a new team, club and city is not always easy.

“But so many people here in Edinburgh have made it easier for me to settle. So thanks to players, staff, fans. Even though it’s been a difficult season and the football hasn’t always been perfect then I’ve learnt a lot.