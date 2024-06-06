David Gray has taken permanent charge of Hibs

Hibs have made their head coach choice.

David Gray has been named as the new head coach at Hibs on a three-year deal.

The legendary right-back - who scored the winner in the club’s 2016 Scottish Cup triumph - has been acting as caretaker boss since Nick Montgomery was sacked in May. It’s not the first time he has assumed the mantle but Gray has not hid from ambitions of taking the top job on a full-time basis.

Now the club have decided he is the man they want to drive the club forward, with his backroom staff set to be announced in due course. Gray becomes the 14th person to both play for and permanently manage Hibs, having been part of the coaching staff since 2021 when he retired from playing.

He said: “It is a real privilege for me to become the Head Coach of this great football club. Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me. It is a massive Club with a phenomenal fanbase, that I know very well – so to be given this opportunity is a true honour.

“From being here as a player and a coach for over 10 years, I know what a successful Hibs team looks like and I am determined to succeed and take our club forward.”

Sporting director Malky Mackay added: “Following a robust recruitment process, David emerged as our preferred candidate and we are delighted to have him on board. Having watched his progression closely over a number of years, David’s ready to step up and become Hibernian FC’s Head Coach.

“David understands the pressures and demands that comes with a club like Hibs, knows Scottish football inside out, is an excellent coach and a strong man manager. He already has good relationships with the current playing squad and members of staff both at HTC and Easter Road, which provides an element of stability, and we know he’s the right man for the job.