Three Hibs shareholders have all pledged to increase their respective shareholdings ahead of the new season.

Bournemouth’s billionaire owner Bill Foley, through his Black Knights group, has already entered the fray as a minority investor at Easter Road. Now Leslie Robb, Hibernian Supporters Limited (HSL), and Bydand Sports LLC have subscribed for additional shares in the capital of Hibs.

It’s poised to be a major summer of change in Leith, with a new head coach on the way, with David Gray poised to land the job after a stint as caretaker. An overhaul of the playing squad is also set to commence after a disappointing bottom six Premiership finish in a term that saw Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery sacked.

A club statement reads: “Hibernian FC can confirm that additional investment into the Football Club has been successfully completed.

“Ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 season, club shareholders Leslie Robb, Hibernian Supporters Limited (HSL), and Bydand Sports LLC, have all increased their respective shareholdings by subscribing for additional shares in the capital of the Football Club, with the approval and support of the Black Knight Football Group.

“The Club wrote to all shareholders and having obtained the necessary level of approval, the Board formally finalised the additional investment at the latest board meeting on Tuesday 4 June, 2024.”

