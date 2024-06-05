Hibs manager latest as Gray lands dream job

Hibs interim boss David Gray is poised to take on the role on a permanent basis.

Hibs expect to announce the appointment of David Gray soon after offering the Scottish Cup-winning captain the chance to leap into management. And the arrival of the new gaffer will accelerate the much-needed complete overhaul of the first team squad.

Gray has been the Easter Road club’s first choice to replace Nick Montgomery, sacked with two games of last season remaining, almost since he stepped into the job on an interim basis for the FOURTH time. Having pursued his coaching badges and worked under a variety of different managers in a period of turmoil for Hibs, the fan favourite – forever remembered for his hoodoo-busting winner in the 2016 Scottish Cup Final – is already pulling together a backroom team ahead of players reporting to East Mains for pre-season in just over a fortnight’s time.

That backroom staff will NOT include recently-released club captain Paul Hanlon, who is believed to be close to reuniting with Hibs great Lewis Stevenson at Raith Rovers. Gray is yet to finalise details on his contract and isn’t due back from a family holiday until early next week.