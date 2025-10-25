The Champions League winner was asked if he thought the Edinburgh club were in a title race with his old team this season.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Without a shadow of a doubt the biggest game of the Scottish Premiership season so far takes place at Tynecastle this weekend as reigning champions Celtic take on league leaders Hearts.

The Jambos’ excellent start to the season has earned them plaudits from supporters and pundits across the country and a win on Sunday would send them an incredible eight points clear in first place. However, many are choosing to remain cautious about committing to any thoughts that the capital club could mount a serious challenge for the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the spectacular collapse of Aberdeen last season, who also got off to a flying start in the opening 11 matches, we’ve already seen what can happen to ‘title challengers’ who can’t keep up with the pace. One former Celtic player has weighed in on the debate when asked if he felt Hearts could compete for the title this season.

Celtic ‘know how to live with the pressure’ as Hoops legend backs old club to rise to Hearts challenge

Celtic legend Paul Lambert believes it’s too early to know if a title challenge can come out of Tynecastle this season. The Champions League winning midfielder says if he was asked later in the year he would say yes, but, for now, he expects Brendan Rodgers’ side to deal with the pressure of the title race.

The ex Aston Villa manager was asked in an interview with Betway ‘How dangerous are Hearts as title challengers?’ and answered: “If I was asked this in February or March I would say yes, but we’re only eight games into the competition. So whether they can sustain it I don’t know, but you’ve got to give them credit for having a little run.

“Celtic live with this pressure every day, so they know how to get through things. They might have a blip here or there, but I still expect Celtic to start to perform because of the way the club demands it. I think the lads have to look at themselves and as a team – maybe just a bit of finger pointing at where they’re going wrong, single each other out a little bit because they’re not hitting the standards the people of Celtic expect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Concern’ around Celtic Park as Hearts have chance to go eight points clear with win at Tynecastle

There is certainly concern around Celtic at the moment and Hears will be hoping they can capitalise on that this weekend. A win for the Jambos would send them eight points clear and they currently sit five ahead of the reigning champions who were beaten 2-0 by Steven Pressley’s Dundee at Dens Park last weekend.

“The (Celtic) players have to look at themselves,” said Lambert. “They’re not getting results at this moment in time. You can only hide behind transfers and things like that for long enough. It’s very unlike the Celtic fans, I have to say, because they are really loyal to the club and the team. But I think with what’s happening, the players are getting affected by it a little bit, but that shouldn’t really come into play. It should be about getting the job done and whatever happens off the field happens.

“So is it having a detrimental effect? I think it is yes. But these things should be the furthest thing from your mind as a player. The delays in the game against Dundee with fans throwing things on the pitch, that is an easy excuse to hide behind as well. That’s the beauty of being a Celtic player, you have to hit the standard that fans expect. When you win, that will blow over, but because they got beat it almost becomes a crisis.

“If the team sat down in the dressing room and spoke about what’s going on, they would know themselves that they’re not performing to the level that a Celtic player should.”

Your next Hearts read: Stuart Findlay issues Hearts a warning on Celtic and reveals the roots of his bond with Craig Halkett