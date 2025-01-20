Celtic midfielder joins Hearts in a quick transfer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aiden Haddow has left the Glasgow club

Teenage midfielder Aiden Haddow has joined Hearts after leaving Celtic in a quick-fire transfer deal. The 19-year-old was out of contract this summer and was not offered an extension. Instead, he moved to Edinburgh on a contract until 2026.

Hearts will add him to their B team squad after finalising negotiations with Celtic. Haddow is known as a creative midfielder whose passing is his biggest strength. He has featured for Celtic’s B team as well as in UEFA Youth League ties.

Strengthening the B team is one of Hearts’ priorities as they look to nurture talent with the potential to break into their senior side. In recent seasons, Aidan Denholm, Macaulay Tait, James Wilson and Adam Forrester have all graduated from the Riccarton youth academy into the B team and then on to the first team.

Haddow is seen as a player with good experience for his age who can follow the same path if he can continue his development at Hearts.