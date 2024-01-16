Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window can either make or break a team’s season in the Scottish Premiership and each manager will be determined to improve their squads, whilst also retaining the services of some of their prized assets.

Aberdeen are one club which face a battle to keep hold of one of their key players amid interest from two top leagues. The Press and Journal reveals that forward Duk has attracted interest from team’s in both Serie A and the Eredivisie, while a number of clubs from the Championship are also monitoring the situation.

Duk has been on the books at Aberdeen since his arrival from Portuguese giants Benfica in 2022. The Cape Verde international exploded into life with 16 goals from 37 appearances in his debut season - but has struggled to hit the same heights this term with just two in 18 games.

However, the 23-year-old is still held in high regard by the Aberdeen faithful due to his ability to change a game with his blistering pace and unpredictability.

The Daily Record explains that the striker is in no rush to leave with two-and-a-half years to run on his deal. He is believed to be very happy at Aberdeen currently despite reported interest in his services.

Celtic expected to finalise £3m deal for star compared to Kingsley Coman

Scottish champions Celtic are keen to retain their place at the summit as they once again face fierce competition from Rangers for the title.

The Hoops have moved for a winger to act as a long term replacement for Jota and are closing in on a deal for Rapid Vienna star Nicolas Kuhn.

Sky Sports News reveals that the 24-year-old has had a medical in London before his £3m move to Celtic and is expected in Glasgow to finalise the deal having verbally agreed terms on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Kuhn’s arrival will bring about great excitement with the Celtic faithful. During his time at Bayern Munich he was described by the Bundesliga website as ‘a player who loves nothing more than to have the ball at his feet and dribble at his opponents’ his playing style was also compared to that of French international Kingsley Coman.