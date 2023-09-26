Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts and Hibs will put the breaks in their domestic league battles this week as they prepare for the Scottish League cup quarter-finals. The Jambos will travel to Rugby Park where they will face Kilmarnock while Hibs will come up against a side who is yet to be beaten so far this season in St Mirren.

The Jambos suffered another defeat on the weekend as they struggled to a 1-0 loss to St Mirren in Paisley meanwhile the Hibees enjoyed their first win under Nick Montgomery with a 2-0 win over St Johnstone.

As the two Edinburgh sides prepare for their league cup fixtures, here is the latest transfer news in the Scottish Premiership...

Celtic star could face international battle

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is being eyed up for an international swap following a superb start to his 2023/24 season. O’Riley - whom Leeds offer £10 million on the final day of the transfer window - could soon be promoted to the senior squad of the Danish national team, following six under-21 appearances.

However, the 22-year-old is also eligible to represent Ireland, Norway and England through his mother’s side of the family and made four England U16 appearances before making the switch to Denmark.

The report on TBR Celtic has said that Danish manager Kasper Hjulmand will have to press ahead with his ambitions for O’Riley in order to squash the interest coming from their Scandinavian neighbours: “Christian Eriksen and Thomas Delaney – two of the stalwarts of Denmark’s midfield in recent tournaments – are both in their 30s, while they are also keen to see off interest in O’Riley from Norway, for whom he is also eligible.”

Ex-Rangers man linked to Saudi Arabia

The former Rangers kitman Jim McAllister is reportedly set up for an Ibrox reunion with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia. According to the Daily Record, the Al Ettifaq boss is looking to team up with his former staffer almost two years on from when he left Glasgow.

This comes after the Jimmy Bell understudy was released by Rangers in the summer although it has not been explained why. McAllister, who was a former midfielder for Greenock Morton and Dundee, joined Rangers under Steven Gerrard in 2021 and took on Bell’s senior duties following the legendary kitman’s passing last year.

Hearts favourite signs extension

Cammy Devlin, a firm favourite in the Hearts camp, has announced he has taken up the club’s option to extend his contact until 2025. The Australian midfielder joined the Jambos in 2021 from the A-League side Newcastle Jets and has fast become a popular figure in the maroon shirt.

Speaking about his move, Devlin - who was man of the match against Aberdeen ten days ago - said: ““It’s crazy that I’ve been here two years now, but it’s definitely the best thing I’ve done to date. It’s changed my life in so many ways, I’ve had so many good experiences here at Hearts and it has taken me to a World Cup.

