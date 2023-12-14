News you can trust since 1873
Celtic v Hearts injury news as 3 out and 5 doubts

Steven Naismith is still set to be without his key man up front when taking on Celtic

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 14th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT

It's set to be a tricky weekend for Hearts as they aim to bounce back from two recent defeats. However, their upcoming opponents are none other than the reigning champions in their own backyard.

Steven Naismith enjoyed a tremendous November, becoming the only manager in the month to enjoy a winning streak. However, the magical ride was soon shattered when Tynecastle hosted Rangers and Abdallah Sima's goal put a stop to the winning run of form.

An early goal from Lawrence Shankland was then not enough to stop Aberdeen at Pittodrie and the Jambos now sit sixth as they hope to build back up to where they were just a over a week ago. They will, however, be forced to do so without several key playmakers.

Ahead of Parkhead's clash between Celtic and Hearts, here is the latest injury news from both camps...

Doubt - Boyce suffered a hamstring injury, missing the last two fixtures. His boss said he was not 100 percent confident Boyce would be ready in time for the Hoops.

1. Liam Boyce - Hearts

Doubt - the Australian has had an issue with his hand following on from the weekend's action and it remains to be seen whether they will risk him this weekend.

2. Calem Nieunwenhof - Hearts

Doubt - A scan showed no real major damage but Rodgers may be in no rush to bring Carter-Vickers back into action following his injury against Hibs.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic

Doubt - After making his grand return, the Australian defender suffered an illness and it is yet to be determined whether he has recovered in time for Celtic Park.

4. Nathaniel Atkinson - Hearts

