Celtic v Hearts injury news as 3 out and 5 doubts

Steven Naismith is still set to be without his key man up front when taking on Celtic

It's set to be a tricky weekend for Hearts as they aim to bounce back from two recent defeats. However, their upcoming opponents are none other than the reigning champions in their own backyard.

Steven Naismith enjoyed a tremendous November, becoming the only manager in the month to enjoy a winning streak. However, the magical ride was soon shattered when Tynecastle hosted Rangers and Abdallah Sima's goal put a stop to the winning run of form.

An early goal from Lawrence Shankland was then not enough to stop Aberdeen at Pittodrie and the Jambos now sit sixth as they hope to build back up to where they were just a over a week ago. They will, however, be forced to do so without several key playmakers.

Ahead of Parkhead's clash between Celtic and Hearts, here is the latest injury news from both camps...

1 . Liam Boyce - Hearts Doubt - Boyce suffered a hamstring injury, missing the last two fixtures. His boss said he was not 100 percent confident Boyce would be ready in time for the Hoops.

2 . Calem Nieunwenhof - Hearts Doubt - the Australian has had an issue with his hand following on from the weekend's action and it remains to be seen whether they will risk him this weekend.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic Doubt - A scan showed no real major damage but Rodgers may be in no rush to bring Carter-Vickers back into action following his injury against Hibs.