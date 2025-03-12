Change to Hearts kit as Ross County visit Tynecastle

Big Hearts Day is this weekend for the Scottish Premiership fixture

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have been given permission to alter their shirt for Saturday’s William Hill Premiership match against Ross County at Tynecastle Park. Players will sport the club’s charity logo, belonging to Big Hearts Community Trust, after commercial sponsor Stella Omada donated their branding spot on the front of the jersey.

Saturday is the annual Big Hearts Day in Gorgie when the charity raises funds to help with costs throughout the year. They run community programmes in and around Tynecastle to help local families in need and vulnerabe groups. The award-winning operation delivers support services around mental health, equality and social isolation. Big Hearts also helps organise grassroot and non-profit groups in the Gorgie area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s branding will replace Stellar Omada’s for the County game, giving Hearts’ shirt a fresh new look for one weekend only. Big Hearts previously adorned the team’s away shirt in 2022.

A statement issued by the Edinburgh club read: “Big Hearts will proudly adorn the front of the first team’s jerseys this Saturday after Stellar Omada donated their Front of Shirt branding. Thanks to the generosity of our Principal Partner, the Big Hearts crest will take centre-stage at our William Hill Premiership meeting with Ross County at Tynecastle Park.

“Saturday marks the ninth iteration of Big Hearts Day - celebrating the work of the club’s official charity - aims to help raise funds to continue supporting all generations to live healthier, happier, fulfilled lives. The special strips worn by each player will be auctioned online from 3pm on Saturday, via our partnership with MatchWornShirt, with 100% of the funds going to Big Hearts.”

SPFL points at stake as the race for Scottish league’s European places hots up

Tynecastle chief executive Andrew McKinlay told the club’s official website about the gratitude felt towards Stellar Omada for their gesture. “We’re hugely grateful to Colin Frame and the team at Stellar Omada for their generosity,” said McKinlay. “It’s heartwarming to see how deeply Stellar Omada understand the ethos of the club, and to see them work so closely with Big Hearts ahead of our ninth Big Hearts Day underlines that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frame, Stellar Omada’s managing director, explained the decision: “We’re proud to work alongside the club across many projects, and it’s our pleasure to support the charity ahead of Big Hearts Day,” he said. “Seeing first-hand what the Big Hearts team do to support the community in south-west Edinburgh and beyond just reinforces what a wonderful force for change football can be.”

Craig Wilson, chief executive of Big Hearts, added his thanks. “We’re grateful to Stellar Omada for their continued support to our charity, and their outstanding gesture to help feature Big Hearts on the pitch this Saturday,” he commented. “Big Hearts Day is a celebration of the charity’s achievements, as well as the club’s commitment to create positive change in the community. We look forward to seeing fans, partners and players join in the celebrations.”

Hearts are expecting a large crowd again on Saturday as they push for victory which could take them into the top six of the Premiership. They are currently seventh in the league table, one point ahead of eighth-placed County, and still have ambitions to secure European qualification.