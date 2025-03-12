The Highland club visit Edinburgh in the Scottish Premiership this weekend

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is on course to return from concussion when Ross County visit Tynecastle Park this weekend. The Premiership meeting pits clubs placed seventh and eighth together as they challenge for a place in the top six with four games left until the league splits.

Devlin resumed full training at Riccarton on Monday and so far has suffered no adverse effects. He missed the Edinburgh club’s last five matches after a head collision with St Mirren’s Richard Taylor during February’s Scottish Cup tie. Provided he continues to train for the rest of the week without reaction, the Australian will be back in Hearts’ squad to face County.

“Cammy has been training this week,” head coach Neil Critchley told the Edinburgh News. “He trained Monday and Tuesday with the group, which is really positive. He has been 100 per cent okay, no issues, nothing. He came through both sessions fine and he’s happy, so we just keep progressing.”

Centre-back Jamie McCart, who missed last Friday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Dundee with a leg injury, could also be available in time for the County fixture. He will attempt to train later this week in an effort to prove his fitness. “We are hoping Jamie will train at the end of the week, which would put him in contention for Saturday’s game if he comes through that,” confirmed Critchley.

Minor issues affecting left-back James Penrice and centre-back Lewis Neilson have subsided following the Dundee tie. “James and Lewis both had dead legs after the game on Friday but they have both trained and they are fine,” said Critchley. Hearts’ only definite injury absentees this week are the four players out with longer-term issues. “Craig Halkett, Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley and Aidan Denholm are the ones still missing, everyone else is okay,” added the manager.

Scotland squad for Greece Nations League play-off sees Wilson fast-tracked into international set-up

Critchley must decide whether to restore teenage striker James Wilson to Hearts’ starting line-up following his unexpected Scotland call-up. Wilson, 18, was named in Steve Clarke’s squad for next week’s Nations League play-off against Greece despite never playing for the Under-21s. He featured as a substitute against Dundee as Kenneth Vargas partnered Elton Kabangu in attack.

Clarke explained why he fast-tracked Wilson into the senior international squad. “He is somebody who catches your eye,” said the Scotland coach. “He runs in behind, he looks to score goals. That is a great trait, we are always looking for goalscorers. He has got a few in the Premiership this year. He has got in the team, he has stayed in the team. I actually brought him into one of the camps last year. We were short of bodies and we brought a couple of young ones into the camp and James was one of them. He caught our eye just in a short training session.

“He has obviously caught the eye of the people at Hearts. He is playing week in, week out. He has got good pace about him, good enthusiasm. He is another one who I think can have a big future, but for now he has to come into the squad and see how he measures up.”

