Tynecastle teen could get in ahead of the Manchester United legend in the Nations League play-off against Greece

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s actually quite absurd when you think about it. James Wilson is still at school, celebrated his 18th birthday just last week, and yet next week could find himself in the same Scotland team as 42-year-old Craig Gordon. The unique generation game played out at Tynecastle Park this season is about to transfer along the M8 to Hampden following Steve Clarke’s decision to fast-track young Wilson.

Promotion to the senior Scotland squad was unexpected for a player with just one Under-19 appearance and none for the Under-21s. Wilson’s maturity and drive, allied to undoubted talent, mark him out as an international footballer in the making. It’s a case of when, not if, he dons the famous dark blue jersey. Clarke deserves credit for facilitating an early introduction to the squad. Another 18-year-old, Lennon Miller of Motherwell, will join him for Nations League play-off ties against Greece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least Wilson will have a familiar face and proverbial father figure looking after him in the shape of Gordon, who holds 79 international caps. There is almost an entire generation separating them, for a 24-year age gap between two Scotland players is unheard of in modern times. It is a quirky stat certain to fascinate many if Wilson makes it onto the pitch in any of the Greece matches.

If so, he will become one of the youngest players ever to play for this country - even younger than the late, great Denis Law. The Manchester United legend scored 30 goals in 55 Scotland caps following a 1958 debut against Wales at the age of 18 years and 236 days.

Arrogance doesn’t belong in Wilson’s make-up at all, although he has good reason for any delayed assignments at Balerno High School where he studies Advanced Higher PE and Higher Maths. “Sorry Sir, I couldn’t get that homework done on time because I was away with the Scotland squad.” An admirable excuse for any teenager to offer. The difference is that Wilson never seeks excuses. You can guarantee he will ensure every page of work is handed in completed and on time, regardless of Nations League play-off or Scottish Premiership pressures.

He has managed 24 Hearts appearances this season, scoring six goals. Factor in three outings last term and he still hasn’t reached 30 first-team games. However, this is a special talent honed within the Riccarton youth academy. Whatever he may go on to achieve in his career, Wilson will never forget being called up by Scotland for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad ready for Hearts and Motherwell Scottish Premiership teens

“He is someone who catches your eye, runs behind and looks to score goals which is a great trait. We are always looking for goalscorers,” explained Clarke. “He's got a few in the Premier League. He's got in the team and stayed in the team. I actually brought him into one of the camps last year. We were short of a couple of bodies so we brought a couple of young boys into the camp.

“James was one of them and caught our eye just in the short training session. He's caught the eye of the people at Hearts and is playing week in, week out. He's got good pace about him, good enthusiasm and is another one I think can have a big future. But for now to come into the squad and see how he measures up.”

READ MORE: Full Scotland squad to face Greece

The player himself is, understandably, slightly overwhelmed. “Just surprised, really. It’s a massive moment, I guess,” he told the official Hearts website. “I wasn’t really expecting it but I’m just looking forward to it. I found out this morning from the [Hearts] manager [Neil Critchley]. He was kind of playing a little joke with me, telling me I had bad news. And then he broke the news to me and my head was spinning. At training, I was just contemplating what’s happening but I’m looking forward to it.”

Gordon is preparing to keep an eye on the young pup. “I actually just spoke to him just as we came in from training,” added Wilson. “He was saying that I might have to sing a song or something like that - but no, they'll be a really good group. They'll look after me, he'll look after me, so it's good. It's just over a year ago now that I made my [Hearts] debut, and then really I've only started playing a lot of minutes in the last three, four months. It's just been a crazy couple of months, I guess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone tells you in football how quickly it changes, and I guess it's been proven to me now. It'll be just special, I guess. That's what you dream of. That's what every kid in this country is playing for and wants to do. I'm looking forward to it. Can't wait.”

At 18, Wilson is already the envy of all those kids across the country. Doubtless a few adults, too.