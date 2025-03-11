Two former Hearts men gone from managerial jobs in Scotland

Changes at SPFL club Bonnyrigg Rose and EOSFL side Camelon leave two ex-Jambos out of work

Two former Hearts players find themselves out of work this morning as a result of managerial changes in the lower echelons of Scottish football. Calum Elliot and Allan Moore, both ex-Tynecastle forwards, departed Bonnyrigg Rose and Camelon respectively on Monday evening.

Elliot was relieved of his duties with Rose sitting bottom of League Two. The Midlothian club have lost five and drawn one of their previous six matches and Elliot paid the price with his job. Assistant Kevin Smith also departed New Dundas Park as Bonnyrigg look for fresh input which might help them avoid the relegation play-off and preserve their status within the Scottish Professional Football League.

A statement released by the club read: “Tonight the club has made the decision to terminate the contract of management team Calum Elliot and Kevin Smith. We would like to place on record our appreciation for their efforts during their time with the club and wish them well in the future. A further update will be provided in due course.”

Elliot came through the youth system at Hearts and made his senior debut in 2004. He played for Motherwell, Dundee and Livingston on loan, and later enjoyed spells at Zalgiris Vilnius, Alloa Athletic and Raith Rovers. He entered management in the East of Scotland League with Edinburgh United in 2015 and went on to take charge at Tynecastle FC, Tranent, Penicuik Athletic and Cowdenbeath before being appointed Bonnyrigg manager 12 months ago.

Bonnyrigg are already making moves to source Elliot’s replacement with eight games of their league campaign remaining. They hope the new man can inspire a recovery to take them off the bottom of the table.

East of Scotland League exit curious as ex-Tynecastle man Moore moves on

Moore’s departure from Camelon is rather more curious. He and assistant Scott Woodhouse left the club on Monday after a 6-3 League Cup win against Edinburgh South on Saturday. Camelon sit eight points clear at the top of the East of Scotland League First Division and are heading towards the Premier Division for next season.

Reasons for Moore and Woodhouse leaving Carmuirs Park were not given as the club announced their exits in a statement, which read: “The club would like to announce the departure of Allan Moore and Scott Woodhouse from our club. We extend our gratitude to Allan and Scott for their efforts and contributions to the club. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Like Bonnyrigg, Camelon want a new manager in place who can assume the reins and put his own stamp on the team. They are already preparing to play in the top tier of the East of Scotland League next term, and harbour ambitions of moving even further up the Scottish football pyramid. The next level above would be the Lowland League and Camelon’s ambitions are to aim for that division in time.

Moore joined Hearts from Dumbarton in 1986 and spent three years as a popular winger at Tynecastle Park. He went on to play for St Johnstone, Dunfermline, Livingston, Airdrie, Partick Thistle, Greenock Morton, Queen of the South and Stirling Albion. As a manager, he has taken charge of Stirling Albion, Morton, Arbroath, Clyde [interim] and Camelon.

