Changes needed at Hearts but support is polarised as the European fight approaches its climax

The Edinburgh club hold a four-point advantage sitting third in the Premiership table, but Saturday’s chaotic 3-0 defeat at Aberdeen gave one of their closest European rivals an all-too-easy perk at a crucial juncture. It also exposed another tame display from a team guilty of other aberrations this term.

Four defeats in Hearts’ last five games takes on necessary context when you remember that two of those losses were against Celtic. The league-leaders have suffered only one domestic reverse all season as they chase a treble. It is meek surrenders like those at Fir Park and Pittodrie in the last month which generate more concern in Gorgie. Three away wins since October – two of those in Scottish Cup ties – is the bigger picture irking even the more patient punters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Management and players endured abuse as they walked across to applaud 1,700 away fans who travelled to Aberdeen. Watching their team go 3-0 down inside 30 minutes left some supporters visibly irate. The on-loan Bournemouth defender James Hill argued back in a heated exchange as frustrations spilled over. It was an ill-advised retort for which he has since apologised.

Many of those who follow Hearts are understandably irritated by too many passive performances lacking aggression and energy. Those commodities are widely regarded as prerequisites for anyone donning a maroon shirt. It is one of a few issues needing to change if third place is to be achieved again.

Saturday’s three-man central midfield was Robert Snodgrass, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou and Barrie McKay. They were to be the hub of a 3-5-2 formation. However, they were left chasing the considerably quicker and sharper Aberdeen triumvirate of Ylber Ramadani, Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie. The bite of a Cammy Devlin or Andy Halliday was missed. Beni Baningime can provide similar endeavour but is sidelined after a cruciate ligament rupture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday also witnessed many situations when Hearts hesitated to pass forward and instead went backwards with the ball. Jorge Grant is an instinctive forward passer, while McKay is a creative forward whose attributes don’t seem suited to three-man central midfield role.

Another pertinent question is whether the Edinburgh side should continue with a three-man defence or switch to a back four. Wing-backs can press opponents back when going forward. Out of possession, a back three quickly becomes a back five when wing-backs automatically retreat. This can lead to sustained pressure, particularly when the midfield in front is being overrun, as happened at Pittodrie. A four-man defence would, in theory, allow an extra player to push into midfield, thus helping Hearts press opponents and close spaces higher up the pitch.

Fans at Tynecastle Park are keen to see Hearts' form improve, especially away from home.

Some fans are calling for a change of manager, whilst others remain behind Robbie Neilson. The Tynecastle support appears polarised on that subject. Quite simply, Hearts won’t be changing manager while they are third in the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When directors have set a pre-season target to finish third, they cannot justifiably sack the coach when his team is sitting in that position holding a four-point cushion with nine games left. Staying there until May would ensure European football for a second consecutive season. Whether that would include guaranteed group-stage involvement again depends on Celtic or Rangers winning the Scottish Cup.

That’s for later. Right now, Neilson and coaches Lee McCulloch, Gordon Forrest and Paul Gallacher know they must revitalise players and reignite a spark. They guided this squad to third place last year and are in position to do so again. Timid displays like Saturday's cannot be ignored. No member of the management team would wish to simply sweep them under the carpet.

Like most football figureheads, Neilson will never please everyone. Overall, he is one of the most consistent Hearts managers of modern times with two Championship title wins and two Premiership third-place finishes across his two spells in charge. He and his staff guided the club into the Europa Conference League group phase last year – Hearts’ first continental group participation since 2004. The only thing missing is major silverware.

History suggests he is more than capable of navigating the season’s business end. Hearts won only once inside 90 minutes in a seven-game sequence during January and February last year, yet recovered to secure third spot before the league split. There was a Scottish Cup exit at non-league Brora Rangers and a home defeat by Queen of the South at a similar stage of the previous season, but the Championship trophy was still paraded in April that year. Neilson has form for getting the job done. He can justifiably feel he has earned the right to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detractors argue Hearts need a different coach to reach the next level and challenge the top two. Foundation of Hearts contributions, benefactor money and £5million European income this season puts the Jambos ahead of the chasing pack financially. Yet Celtic’s yearly revenue is currently £88m. Rangers’ is £87m. Even Tynecastle’s increased turnover of £14.6m does not facilitate a sustained challenge to the Glasgow duopoly, no matter who is in charge.

Finishing third is effectively winning the league for everyone else. There is a glass ceiling and Hearts’ noses are already touching it thanks to Neilson’s rebuilding work since taking charge in the Championship in 2020. Every club in Scotland outwith the big two would gladly accept Hearts’ position at the moment.

Naturally, concern heightens when the team does not turn up, especially in away games. That can’t continue. One mitigating factor is the long-term absence of mainstays Baningime, Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Liam Boyce and Peter Haring through injury. Gordon's goalkeeping was a particularly pivotal factor in underpinning Hearts’ third-place finish last year. His quality is impossible to replace, although Zander Clark’s deputy displays have been of a high standard.