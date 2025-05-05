Hearts and Hibs fans may already have one eye on what next season could bring with this one drawing to a close.

The Jambos beat Ross County 3-1 at the weekend to ease any fears of a relegation play-off battle. It’s been a tough campaign on the whole on Gorgie with a bottom six Premiership finish but a new manager will come to lead the charge from the summer.

Hibs meanwhile are pushing for third and possibly a place in the league phase of the Europa League or Conference League. Already, clubs are beginning to release how much fans will be charged for season tickets in term 25/26, with the good news being for supporters of the capital Premiership sides being that they are cheapest of all the clubs who have announced their plans so far for an adult.

Scotland’s Coefficient has ranked the cheapest and most expensive season tickets based on the most up to date information, the cheapest ticket available within early bird discount periods, the cheapest ticket in the stadium and excluding any reduced prices. Looking at the current Premiership with the addition of Falkirk who are now confirmed to be coming up, here is where Hearts and Hibs rank.