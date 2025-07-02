Transfer deal is one of the more bizarre between Norway and Scotland

Christian Borchgrevink has quite a story to tell sitting in a quiet corner of Hearts’ Spanish pre-season base. The searing sun outside is the polar opposite to the cool and calm Norwegian defender. A recent signing from Valerenga, he can call on more Hearts history than the average new recruit.

Borchgrevink is described by team-mates as a machine; a relentless runner with phenomenal endurance from right-back. He is still working back to peak fitness after a knee injury sustained a few months ago in his homeland. As such, he is doing most but not all of Hearts’ sessions here in Iberia.

The player discusses his physical condition and how he wants to make an impression among a competitive maroon squad. Having learned all about his new club in a unique and quirky tale, he is determined to have the desired impact. “This is a very weird one,” he admits. “My uncle has a friend who is a social anthropologist. He did his masters’ thesis on Hearts' fan base in the late 1990s, which is very weird.

“I was speaking to my father and my uncle, and my uncle said: ‘If you're moving there, you have to speak with this guy.’ He is called Hans Kristian Hognestad. He's been a Hearts supporter for a good 30 years. He did a thesis on the Hearts support. It was just mental. I learned a lot about the club quickly. I knew Sander [Kartum] was here, so I had some players I knew.”

Very little has been straightforward about Borchgrevink’s transfer to Scotland. He signed for Neil Critchley, who was sacked with ink on the contract barely dry. Derek McInnes is the replacement. He and Tynecastle sporting director Graeme Jones both moved to reassure the incoming right-back that his move was not in jeopardy because of the change.

“I was a bit shocked, to be fair, because I was there three weeks before,” says Borchgrevink. “It was a big surprise, but then I spoke with Graeme straight after. When Derek signed as well, I spoke with him after and he reassured me that nothing is going to change on my end. It does not matter too much for me. They brought me in and, as far as I know, it's going to be a battle for that right spot. If Critchley was still here, it doesn't really matter.

“It could have been a situation where I was concerned but Graeme called me straight away telling me not to worry. He said: 'This won't change anything.' It was the same when the gaffer came in and signed. I was reassured quickly. The move was a bit challenging, to be fair. I signed in April and that's basically when the season starts in Norway. We had an agreement with Hearts a couple of weeks before, but as captain of Valerenga at that time, we didn't want to cause too much chaos.

“We wanted to get through a couple of games before I came over as well. It was quite a weird situation. Obviously, signing and then getting back and starting training, then not playing when you're four weeks away from going to a new club. It was a bit frustrating.

“I'm totally fine right now. It's just managing the load, because going from 0 to 100 is not ideal. I had an injury I picked up in February and then signed in April and then came back. I had been training for six weeks. It was more of me being a bit overexcited and trying to do a lot of stuff before I went to have a couple of weeks off, which caused a bit of an issue. Now we're managing it, but I'm not training every day.”

Transfer business leaves Hearts with a huge squad - but new signing is not fazed

The 26-year-old knew he was joining a competitive squad, which has only increased in size since he signed. The situation doesn’t faze him. He knows his own qualities and what he can offer McInnes as an attack-minded full-back. “Obviously, it's a very big squad right now. Bigger than what I've been involved with before. I think, if you want to be a competitive side, it doesn't matter if you play in Norway or Scotland, then you need that competition. So it doesn't really change anything for me. I think sometimes this competition is good for you as an individual as well, to push yourself.

“I'm a full-back that likes to go forward. I might not be the quickest, but then I would say I would go for 90 minutes at a quite steady pace. It's important as well for a full-back to be able to cover those metres. At my best, I would do that quite well. Probably some of my biggest strengths are in the final third, whether it be crossing or finding some type of longer pass or opening up the play. I like to be creative with my passes and distribution, basically. So, as long as we are playing well and I'm getting forward, I should be in some good positions to feed my strikers and my team-mates.

“Of course, you will play with different types of systems. Before I've played with a left-footed right winger going inside and me going on the outside. Then I played as a wing-back for some time as well, a couple of years ago. Then last year, to be fair, I was more inverted. So I would say I've tried everything. Depending on what the manager wants, I'll hopefully be able to fulfil that need in that position.”

He comes across as the obliging type. Borchgrevink aims to please and made a career out of doing so in Norway. Even his departure from Valerenga saw him offer fans a good-natured farewell message by baring his backside. He laughs recalling the backstory. “I've been a Valerenga player since I was nine years old. I have a special relationship with the fans and the players and everyone involved with the club.

“The benefits of signing early in April was that I knew when my final game would be. You're not that fortunate all the time in football. Usually, something happens straight away and then you're gone the next day. I was lucky to have the last home game of mine with a big celebration in the end. There's kind of a ritual when you've been there for a long time. If the fans enjoy it, they will ask you to pull your shorts down at the end. I just had to do it.”

Which begs some follow-up questions: Is that purely a Valerenga thing? “I haven't seen it elsewhere, but I knew it before. It's happened at Valerenga a number of times,” says Borchgrevink. And how did it start? “I have no clue. It's just a fun little thing they would do. I tried to tell my family to look away. It's not a great sight, but the fans were happy to see it at least.”

Borchgrevink is confident there is no issue with his knee. “I feel okay,” he says. “Now it's just controlling the load so it doesn't come back again. We've had some days with double sessions, where I would do the first one or the second one, depending on what the coaches want. It's much better now, because I came from vacation and days off, and then go right straight into really hard training sessions. I was unsure how it would react, but then it's got better through the last 10 days.

“At the end of my time in Valerenga, I tried to basically just load up on my training sessions, which now is really stupid thinking back at it, but I did it to try to get as fit as possible. It just ended up with me overloading, basically. So it's not a major, big injury at all. It's just making sure that it doesn't get bad, and that the most important games are ahead of us.”

