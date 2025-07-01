Hearts get a clear sign from Lawrence Shankland as they move forward with transfers

Scotland striker is not in Spain at the Edinburgh club’s pre-season camp

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts are moving forward with alternative signing targets after reaching an impasse in contract talks with Lawrence Shankland. Head coach Derek McInnes addressed Shankland’s absence from the club’s pre-season training camp in Spain this week, although he stressed that the striker has not given a definitive ‘no’ to a new deal.

Shankland’s three-year Hearts agreement expired last month and he has so far resisted attempts by Tynecastle officials to agree a new one. McInnes took a 28-man first-team squad to the Iberian coast on Saturday and wanted the Scotland internationalist on the flight, but it did not happen. Talks have stalled and Hearts are currently stepping up moves to recruit another striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh News revealed on Sunday that Hearts were standing firm after putting forward their best offer, which would make Shankland their highest-paid player. Speaking at the team’s Spanish base, McInnes explained the situation as it stands. “I've left it with the club, really. The fact he's not with us would suggest that it's been challenging to get the outcome that we want,” said the manager. “I'm well used to being a manager who doesn't get everything he wants, but I've made it clear Lawrence is one that I really want for us and to do all we can to make it work.

“I believe the club have put their best foot forward and it's a strong offer. As I said to you guys last week, it's a strong offer. It's not a 'no' in its entirety because we're not ruling it out, but the fact is he's not here so we can't rule him in - and I wanted him to be ruled in by now. The fact that he isn't here, it's clear as day, would suggest that it's becoming a bit more difficult I think to make that happen.”

Asked about looking at other signing targets in attack, McInnes said there are specific plans in place. “Yeah, we've probably stepped that up, but we were looking at alternatives,” he remarked. “You try and cover every eventuality and that's what we've got to continue to do.

“From a football point of view, I've said about how beneficial Lawrence would be for us and how much we're really keen to get him. But as a manager, you don't always get what you want and you sometimes just have to accept that. I think that while it's not a 'no' we've got to try and still live in hope, but I do think as the days go by it's becoming a bit more challenging with the fact he's not here already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Hearts transfer target for season 2025/26

Hearts want a mobile and physical player to help lead their attack next season and could bring in more than one man to replace Shankland. “I think, when you're putting your four or five strikers together in any given season at any given club, sometimes I go on the adage if you can't get better, get different,” explained McInnes. “Sometimes it's difficult to get better, and sometimes then you just need to say: ‘Right, bring something different.’

“Now, I think all the strikers we've got at the club have some better qualities than other things and some have got a bit different. Ultimately, we still need strikers who have that ability to score goals, but also, I think that ability to hold-up play and strength and physicality is always important as well.”