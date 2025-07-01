Season 2025/26 is approaching and the Edinburgh club are working

Hearts players are training in blistering 35-degree heat in Spain to prepare for the new season, and the Edinburgh News gained access to their camp. Standing pitchside as head coach Derek McInnes put the squad through their paces, the punishing schedule in scorching sun left players visibly drained.

McInnes, along with assistants Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald, are working the team hard in both morning and evening sessions. There is gym work in between, plus time devoted to new set-piece coach Ross Grant and goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher. Recent signings Oisin McEntee and Christian Borchgrevink did not train on Tuesday morning, but only due to minor niggling issues. Both men are managing their workloads and have been involved since Hearts arrived in the south east of Spain on Saturday. Stephen Kingsley also sat out the session.

Among the players impressing in game-related drills on Tuesday were Craig Halkett, Harry Milne, Claudio Braga, Zander Clark, Harry Stone, James Wilson and Alexandros Kyziridis. Our video from the training pitch is above and captures players, goalkeepers and coaches in action. Centre-back Halkett looked particularly lean and fit, teenage striker Wilson demonstrated his hunger, while left-back Milne showed his quality in both defensive and attacking situations.

McInnes took charge of most of the session, with other coaches also having their time with the players as the manager looked on. He demanded high standards and a competitive edge throughout to ensure there was no let up in the tempo. Hearts play their first competitive match of the new season against Dunfermline Athletic on 12 July and McInnes is sussing out who should be involved in that encounter having brought a 28-man squad to the Iberian coast.

Hearts take on English League Two side Crawley Town during their week-long stay. That match will take place behind closed doors as the new management team get a look at their team in a game situation. All six new signings travelled with the squad - Norwegian right-back Borchgrevink, Greek winger Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Irish midfielder McEntee, Portuguese striker Braga and Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay.

Last season’s captain, Lawrence Shankland, did not travel having failed to agree a new contract with the Edinburgh club. His future remains unclear as things stand.

