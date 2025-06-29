Hearts stand firm on Lawrence Shankland deal

EFL and Saudi clubs interested but Edinburgh club made their offer

Hearts are standing firm in their attempts to re-sign Lawrence Shankland after putting their best offer to the Scotland international striker. A deal is still on the table for the 29-year-old but there is no agreement as it stands. Shankland remains in Scotland whilst the Hearts first-team squad are now at a pre-season training camp in Spain.

Shankland wants his future sorted and has been open to the prospect of staying at Tynecastle Park. He refused two contract offers from Hearts in 2024 and the latest proposal is the club’s final offer. Earlier this year, Hearts put forward a fresh contract which included a salary increase and new bonus package, but he remains a free agent after his previous three-year agreement expired earlier this month. He is looking at other options, with teams in England and Saudi Arabia having shown interest.

Hearts are determined not to budge from their offer which would make Shankland their highest-paid player. New head coach Derek McInnes wants the goalscorer as part of his squad for the forthcoming season after he struck 68 times across the last three years in maroon. The Edinburgh News has learned that lines of communication are still open between both camps despite the current stand-off.

Contingency plans to sign a new striker are in place should talks between Hearts and Shankland come to a definitive end. McInnes has spoken several times with the player since being appointed at Tynecastle last month and is prepared to move on to other targets. A shortlist of alternative attackers has been drawn up as the ongoing discussions have hitherto failed to reach a positive conclusion.

Dubai to Scotland but Shankland’s Hearts future has still to be decided

Speaking last week, McInnes explained that he wanted Shankland to join Hearts in Spain after doing his own pre-season training work in Dubai. “Certainly, I want him on the plane to Spain,” said the manager. “I’m also aware that Lawrence needs to do a pre-season and if he’s going to be part of us, I want him to be part of it. I want him to be part of those League Cup games [in July].

“Lawrence understands and accepts that I have my work to do. He’s very apologetic but has also asked for more time and patience. It’s not like he’s just sitting back enjoying the chase, he’s also understanding of the job we have to do. Equally, he’s a player worth waiting for - but we won’t be able to wait forever.

“We’re prepared for every eventuality with Lawrence. If he comes on board with us and signs, great. That will help us no end in terms of us knowing what we’re getting. But, if he doesn’t and we can’t reach an agreement, we’ll be prepared for it. We spoke on Tuesday after he flew back into the country on Monday. He’s obviously been away doing a bit of work. I spoke to him last Friday and we agreed to do the same on Tuesday.

“Lawrence is well aware of the need for us to have clarity on the situation. He’s got to look at other offers he might have but I have to be prepared if he doesn’t sign. I don’t want to miss out on potential other targets. We might not get a like-for-like replacement - a photo-fit of Shankland - but we’re looking at options if he doesn’t sign.”