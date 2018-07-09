Conor Sammon and Malaury Martin not in Hearts’ plans for 2018/19

Hearts manager Craig Levein plans to move Irish striker Conor Sammon and French midfielder Malaury Martin out of Tynecastle as soon as possible.

Levein confirmed both players are not in his plans for this season and are free to leave if they can find new clubs.

Martin has two years remaining on the three-and-a-half year contract he signed when he arrived in Edinburgh in January 2017.

Sammon spent last season on loan at Partick Thistle. His three-year agreement expires next summer.

“Conor and Malaury are two who are outside the plans and if something comes up for them then we’d be looking to try and move them on,” commented Levein.