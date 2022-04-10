Contract talks between Hearts and Alan Forrest as several Scottish clubs eye Livingston winger

The Evening News has learned that Forrest is intrigued by a prospective move to Edinburgh next season and will speak to Tynecastle officials imminently.

His Livingston deal expires at the end of the season and, at the age of 25, he is available to join a new club without a transfer fee. Hearts are one of several teams interested in his signature.

Dundee United, Aberdeen and Hibs are also aware of the player’s contract situation, and it remains to be seen exactly how many offers Forrest will have to choose from come the end of the campaign.

Livingston winger Alan Forrest is a wanted man.

Younger brother of Celtic forward James, Forrest has developed into a key player for Livingston since arriving from Ayr United in summer 2020 on a two-year agreement. He scored 11 goals in 39 appearances last season and has six goals from 37 games so far this term.

His latest strike came on Saturday as Livingston drew 2-2 at home to Motherwell and narrowly missed out on a place in the Scottish Premiership’s top six.

Hearts believe he would add extra depth to their squad and compete for a regular first-team place next season. They secured European football with a 3-1 win against Hibs at the weekend and must now increase the size of their playing staff.

Assignments both domestically and abroad will test the Tynecastle side and they intend to sign a number of new recruits in various positions during the summer.

