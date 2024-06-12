Costa Rica decide Hearts forward Kenneth Vargas' fate for the Copa America

SNS Group

The winger made the final cut for the tournament in USA

Hearts forward Kenneth Vargas has been included in Costa Rica’s squad for this month’s Copa America. He made coach Gustavo Alfaro’s final cut and is now part of Los Ticos’ 26-man group for the tournament after a strong first season in Edinburgh.

Vargas has won four senior caps to date and most recently played as a substitute in Costa Rica’s 3-0 friendly win over Grenada. Despite being left out of the friendly against St Kitts and Nevis two days previously, Vargas has secured his squad place.

The 2024 Copa America takes place in the USA from 20 June to 14 July. Costa Rica are in Group C alongside Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay. Their opening match is against the Brazilians on 24 June at the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Vargas, 21, will hope to make an impact but is likely to be used mainly as a substitute initially. He joined Hearts last summer on loan from CS Herediano in his homeland. After some impressive performances and goals, that move was converted to a permanent transfer for a pre-agreed fee in March this year.

Vargas signed a five-year contract at Tynecastle Park and will be a key part of head coach Steven Naismith plans next season. He finished the 2023/24 campaign with nine goals from 42 appearances in maroon, establishing a useful understanding in attack with club captain Lawrence Shankland.