Craig Gordon awarded a Hearts testimonial against English opponents

EPL side Sunderland will visit Tynecastle in July to honour the Scotland goalkeeper

Craig Gordon is to be honoured with a testimonial match after 11 years’ service at Heart of Midlothian. The veteran goalkeeper is in his second spell at Tynecastle Park and remains No.1 at the age of 42. He will welcome former club Sunderland to Edinburgh on Saturday, 26 July, for a friendly game which is sure to prove popular with supporters.

Gordon emerged from the Hearts youth academy to make his senior debut in 2001, and thereafter established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper. He was sold to Sunderland in a £9m deal in 2007, a British record for a keeper at that time. He spent six years at Celtic between 2014 and 2020 before returning to Hearts, the team he has supported since childhood.

Gordon is a member of the club’s Hall of Fame and won the 2006 Scottish Cup with them. He is also their most-capped Scotland internationalist and record European appearance holder. He currently holds 81 Scotland caps but is not in the squad for this week’s friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Both Gordon and Hearts are hopeful that he will be fit in time to play in the testimonial game. “It’s a great honour to be granted a testimonial year with the club that I grew up supporting, the club I have given my all for, the club that I love,” the goalkeeper told his club’s website.

“Throughout my career I’ve won trophies, played at the highest level and represented my country, but what fills me with pride the most is pulling on that Hearts jersey and walking out in front of our fans. To be able to share a testimonial year with our supporters is very special to me.

Sunderland and EPL memories for Hearts and Scotland keeper

“It’s also particularly pleasing to look forward to welcoming Sunderland to Tynecastle. I enjoyed some great times at the Stadium of Light and they hold a special place in my heart. I extend my thanks to everyone on my testimonial committee for all of their hard work, and the club for their support, in organising what I hope will be an enjoyable testimonial year for our magnificent supporters. Without their backing, I would not have been able to achieve what I have in my career and for that I am forever grateful.”

In a statement announcing the start of Gordon’s testimonial year, Hearts said: “On behalf of his committee, we are delighted to announce Craig Gordon’s testimonial year. Craig’s contribution to Heart of Midlothian Football Club, where he has earned legendary status with 330 appearances across two spells, will be acknowledged with a series of testimonial events over the next 12 months.

“The first of these events will be a glamour testimonial match against English side Sunderland at Tynecastle Park. Recently promoted to the Premier League, the Black Cats – who Craig turned out for between 2007 and 2012 - will travel to Gorgie on Saturday, July 26th for a 3pm kick-off. Ticket details and hospitality packages will be announced in due course.

“Club captain, Hearts’ record European appearance holder with more than 100 maroon clean sheets to his name, Craig is also fourth in Scotland’s roll of honour. More events will soon be added to Craig’s testimonial calendar. Supporters can keep up to date with all of the latest news by checking out www.craiggordontestimonial.co.uk.”