James Penrice and Lawrence Shankland Hearts futures as English clubs circle

EFL sides West Brom, Southampton and Watford hold transfer interest in Tynecastle players

Football changes quickly, as James Penrice and Lawrence Shankland can attest. Both players are encountering speculation on their Hearts futures after very different seasons, and supporters want to know what comes next. Atmosphere within the corridors of Tynecastle Park is relaxed with the summer transfer window about to open officially.

Just 12 months ago, Penrice was a relegated Livingston left-back saved from the drop when Hearts signed him as a free agent on a three-year contract. He arrived determined to cement himself as a Scottish Premiership mainstay. One year later, he is Player of the Year in Gorgie and named in PFA Scotland’s Premiership Team of the Year. He played 46 times during 2024/25 and was, generally, outstanding. Now there are English clubs circling with interest.

Shankland was Hearts’ golden boy this time last year, a talismanic figure after scoring 59 goals across his first two seasons in Edinburgh. The 2024/25 campaign brought him just nine, but notably five of those came in his final five appearances. Some supporters turned on him during the drought and he was played out of position in an advanced midfield role. He is almost out of contract and detailed talks over an extension have taken place with senior club officials, including new head coach Derek McInnes. Again, English clubs are poised for a free agent Scottish international striker.

Penrice is the player Hearts are most relaxed about. They consider his situation very much business-as-usual given there has been no official contact from any pursuing club so far. However, the player won’t have missed the number of West Bromwich Albion fans who recently began following him on social media. Fellow English Championship sides Southampton and Watford also scouted him last season.

West Brom had four different managers during 2024/25 and appointed a fifth, Ryan Mason, three days ago. Carlos Corberán, Chris Brunt [interim], Tony Mowbray and James Morrison [interim] all took charge during a chaotic campaign at The Hawthorns. Understandably, their summer recruitment plans have been ripped up more than once amid all the changes.

Penrice was admired by Mowbray, who wanted him scouted as a potential signing target. West Brom’s head of recruitment Ian Pearce is also a fan. Both men were capable English Premier League defenders in their day and know a good left-back when they see one. Whether the interest in Penrice is followed up depends on Mason’s plans. The Hungarian internationalist Callum Styles played much of the season as Albion’s left-back but needs competition.

It would take a sizeable fee for Hearts to consider selling Penrice. They do have experienced replacements within the squad in the shape of Stephen Kingsley and Harry Milne, but Penrice is among their most-prized assets as a 26-year-old with two years remaining on his contract. He claimed two goals and seven assists during his 46 games last season, and finished the campaign with an average match rating of 7.32.

Hearts sold Alex Cochrane, Penrice’s left-back predecessor, to English League One club Birmingham City in a £1.3m deal last July. That was made up of a high six-figure downpayment plus add-ons for a player who cost a modest six-figure sum from Brighton two years previously. It would require another seven-figure offer for Hearts to even begin discussing the prospect of Penrice leaving Edinburgh.

Shankland’s situation is very different, of course. The 29-year-old’s contract expires next week. He rejected two new deals from Hearts early in 2024 but discussions restarted a few weeks ago. The terms on offer are different but talks between Shankland and McInnes have been cordial and respectful. The player has remained open to the prospect of staying at Tynecastle.

He has rejected at least one offer from a foreign club and, again, there is interest from West Brom and Southampton. Rangers also monitored him but, given their managerial changes in recent months, new recruitment ideas are guaranteed following the appointments of sporting director Kevin Thelwell and head coach Russell Martin. It remains to be seen if Shankland is in their plans.

Available for no fee and with a strong goalscoring record at every level, the forward added 11 assists to last season’s nine goals and earned an average match rating of 7.07. Agents have been working in the background - coincidentally, the same agents who represent Penrice - as he prepares to make up his mind on where he will play football next season. His international prospects will be a factor with Scotland aiming to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Shankland did sign a contract just a few days ago. A marriage contract with his long-term fiancé, Nicole. Now on honeymoon, he is expected to decide his future in the coming days.