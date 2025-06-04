Derek McInnes’ arrival will mean plenty transfers ahead of season 2025/26

Stephen Kingsley has played under four Hearts managers to date and is therefore fairly well qualified to assess what is required in the Tynecastle dugout. Robbie Neilson signed Kingsley in 2020 and was later succeeded by Steven Naismith, Liam Fox and Neil Critchley. The defender is now preparing for business under his fifth coach at the Edinburgh club following Derek McInnes’ arrival from Kilmarnock.

There is genuine excitement at the beginning of a new era. McInnes will bring stability and a safe pair of hands, but also an aggressive style of football with an emphasis on attack from a team laced with character. Kingsley is eager to play a part. He has heard all the talk about long balls and scepticism over McInnes’ style of play, but he doesn’t buy into it.

“I know boys that have played under him and I've heard very good things,” said Kingsley, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “I've heard he's a very good man-manager as well and that's something that, as always as a player, you prioritise. He's obviously got a wealth of experience as well, so I know all the boys are really looking forward to having him in. Really looking forward to getting back into pre-season.

“Probably me more than others because of what's gone on this season. So, I'm absolutely buzzing to get back in. I will enjoy my time off, obviously have a couple of weeks with the family and go away and relax a little bit, but at the same time, be in a position where I'm ready to hit the ground running next season. I'm really looking forward to working with him and being in a position where I can go and fight for my place.”

The 30-year-old managed only 15 appearances last term as a hamstring tear sidelined him for almost five months. “I think the summer has come at a good time where I feel fit, I feel good, I feel sharp. So, obviously a new manager coming in the pre-season, it's an opportunity for me to come back and try and be as ready as I can, be as fit as I can and ready to impress as much as I can. Hopefully it will be an enjoyable time under the new manager as well.”

Hearts transfers from Norway, Greece, Belgium and Ireland

Using two wingers and a mobile striker as part of Hearts’ forward line will appeal to many supporters. McInnes is already putting those plans in place with some intense transfer business. A new centre-forward is on the radar following the signings of Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee. An offer has been made to the Australian international winger Daniel Arzani, and negotiations for the Kazakhstan internationalist Islam Chesnokov are progressing.

“You look at his team at Kilmarnock,” Kingsley said of McInnes. “You've got wingers that can go and take people on, put balls in the box for strikers who are a handful. You'd never enjoy playing against someone like that. You know what you're going to get as a defender anyway. You know what they're going to be, they're going to be tough to beat and you're going to have your work cut out against them.

“That's exciting, that gets people off their chairs, if that's what it brings next season. We've got good players in our squad, I'm sure they'll add to that as well. I'm sure the fans will be really delighted to have that excitement with the wingers, if that's the way it does go. There's a lot to look forward to.”

McInnes inherits a Hearts squad which underperformed last season, finishing seventh in the William Hill Premiership. Improvement is essential. However, they did win the last four matches of the campaign under interim head coach Liam Fox, who has since left the club. “It's obviously a very disappointing season, but after the last four games I've got to mention Foxy,” said Kingsley.

“He's done well in the tough position that he found himself in to win the last four games of the season. I know obviously we were in the bottom section, we don't want to be there, but fair play to Foxy. He did magnificently. That puts us in a good place for going into next season and really challenging again and getting back to where we should be.”

Kingsley scored the winning goal in the final fixture as 10-man Hearts beat Kilmarnock. McInnes was absent awaiting his move to Edinburgh. “I think it's been a long season, a tough start, and then obviously with the injury it's just incredibly difficult to get back and get sharp enough where I can feel I can start. Thankfully, over the last few weeks I felt good, really good, so it was nice to end the season and get a start and just get back to where I know I should be.

“It's just a nice wee cherry on top for getting a goal with it. I just found myself in a bit of space when the ball was dropped. Probably, from Kilmarnock’s point of view, they'd be wondering how I had so much space on the penalty spot, but I'll take it. Obviously, I went for the far corner, the way I've hit it, I thought it was curving a bit too much. I thought: 'Oh no, this isn't going to go in here.' But thankfully I've just got enough on it. It was a nice ending to a very difficult season.”

