Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon insists Hearts records are there to be shattered at Hampden against Rangers after returning to Tynecastle action in a 4-2 win over Livingston.

The 41-year-old featured in his first Premiership match since a serious leg break in December 2022. He has been played in Scottish Cup clashes following his return to action and will be between the sticks at Hampden on Sunday when taking on Philippe Clement’s, with this match against the Lions a chance to build competitive minutes.

Gordon knows that at some stage, he will call it a day as a player. That’s why the chance to feature once again at the national stadium - like he has many times at club level and for Scotland - will be just as special like his other outings. A steely focus keeps sentiment at arm’s length for now.

He said: “I do realise at some point, time will run out and I won’t get to do that anymore. It’s always one to look forward to, whether it is a cup competition or whether it is the national team. I will maybe look back on it later as a special moment but at this particular time, it is all about preparing for the game.”

Hearts have never achieved a win over Rangers at Hampden Park, but the goalkeeper isn’t scared by that fact, instead inspired by it. Gordon explained: “Records are there to be broken. We have broken a few ourselves this season with this team. It’s incredible it is that amount of games but anything can happen in any game. We go there with confidence we can cause them problems.

“It will take everything we have got to get a result, we are aware of that. We have players who can score goals that can hurt them, create chances. We have that belief that on our day if everything go well, we are a match for anyone. We have proven that at different this season. It’s about doing that on the big stage when it really matters.”

It was a comfortable afternoon for the goalkeeper on Saturday, outside a botched clearance that resulted in Stephen Kelly opening the scoring for David Martindale’s visitors. Building relationships with his defenders is something he sees as key, with a steely determination meaning there wasn’t mass amounts of room for emotion.

Gordon said: "I was happy to get back out there -it was my first time back at Tynecastle in a long time.

"It was great from that point of view. I enjoyed playing again with the back four and getting your bearings on the pitch. It's good for a goalkeeper to get the relationship with your defence back again.

"I was happy to get the three points because it was a good comeback and it doesn't happen all the time that you can come back from two goals down to win the match. It gives us confidence going into the next game. I don't think any of us planned a start like that going two goals behind.

"I was happy with my decision to go for the ball and get there ahead of the striker. It was the right thing to do. It was the execution that wasn't right. These things can happen. Occasionally, that can happen and it was unfortunate for me it went against me .

"No worries. You get up and you get on with it. I know we had the guys in the team who were capable of turning the game round because we have done it so many times. We know we have the quality.

"It was just about settling into the game - we didn't have the best of starts right across the pitch really. It was about getting back to our game plan and doing it better. I have always been positive that I would get back and be back out there playing at Tynecastle.

