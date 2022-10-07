Craig Gordon reflects on gulf in class as Fiorentina spoil 20th Hearts anniversary

Lewis Neilson wasn’t even born when Gordon made his Hearts debut as a 19-year-old against Livingston two decades ago. The defender’s inexperience showed with a red card early in the second half which put to an end to any faint hopes of a Hearts comeback against a formidable Fiorentina side who made the 3-0 victory look easy.

The traditional 20th anniversary gift is china, but Gordon was only on the receiving end of gifts being handed out by the Hearts defence to a multi-million Fiorentina attack only too grateful.

“They moved the ball about very well,” the Hearts captain told BT Sport. “They've enjoyed themselves. We wanted to get closer, but sometimes you have to say they were too good.

Craig Gordon pulled off some good saves against Fiorentina but could not keep the slick Italians out. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

“There was a few spells in the first half where we could have nicked a goal. It would have been against the run of play, but we could have nicked a goal and changed it. Within five minutes of the second-half, the game is gone.”

He is referring to the straight red issued to Neilson after the centre-back got caught wrong side of Luka Jovic as a long ball was played in the Serbian striker’s direction. The former Real Madrid frontman used his body well and fell to the turf as Neilson tried to pull him back.

“The ball is coming through to me, [Jovic] is not catching it,” said Gordon. “That’s why he’s gone to ground to look for something out. He’s managed to get it, which finishes the game. I know he wasn’t catching the ball. He knew what he was doing.”

Gordon was reluctant to reflect too much on his anniversary and is determined to enjoy more positive results ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad