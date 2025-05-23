The Hearts legend’s contract had started running down heading into this summer.

Craig Gordon has signed a new contract at Hearts to take him into the 25/26 campaign.

The veteran has penned a 12-month deal after his most recent terms started to tick down heading into the summer. Gordon has been number one for Scotland of late, albeit he is out of June’s camp after an injury picked up at the end of the 24/25 Premiership season. He will turn 43 in December and maintained a place as Hearts’ main goalkeeper throughout the league and European campaign, with Zander Clark and Ryan Fulton for cover.

It is one of the first announcements made by Hearts after Derek McInnes officially arrived as manager earlier this week. Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis has also signed on the dotted line after time at Slovakian top flight side MFK Zemplin Michalovce.

Why Craig Gordon has signed new Hearts contract

Gordon started his career at Hearts in the early 2000s and is now in his second spell with the club. He won the Scottish Cup first time around and sealed a move to Sunderland for a fee in the region of £9m, then the British record fee for a goalkeeper. He’s helped the club get out the Championship since returning to Hearts and overall has featured 330 times in maroon.

The keeper said: “It’s a huge honour to continue playing with this great club. Ever since I walked in the door of the old main stand in 1999 it’s all I have wanted to do. I feel fortunate to still have the opportunity to do that for another year. I took my time to come to this decision, I wanted to make sure it was right. I’m looking forward to the new season, determined to make it better than the last. To be part of the new era under Derek McInnes and the new management team, I’m ready to do all I can to help get this team back to where we want to be. Another season, another chance to achieve. I’m looking forward to it.”

A club statement said: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm that Craig Gordon has signed a contract extension. Craig will continue his association with the club for another year, penning a new deal that will keep him in Gorgie until the summer of 2026. A near ever present this season, the Scotland goalkeeper smashed records all year long.

“He became Hearts’ record European appearance holder in September’s Europa League qualifier away to FC Viktoria Plzen, and now stands on 30 appearances on the continent. November saw him register his 300th appearance in maroon when he featured against FC Heidenheim in the Conference League league phase. To date, he has pulled on a Hearts jersey 330 times across two spells. Craig clinched his 100th Hearts clean sheet in December’s 2-0 win over Dundee and has gone on to record another four shutouts. A legend at Tynecastle Park, Craig will be part of the 2025/26 campaign as the Jambos gear up for the start of a new era under Head Coach Derek McInnes.”

Hearts veteran vow

Gordon had recently got honest over how the season panned out for Hearts, where the club finished in the bottom six and went through two head coaches in Steven Naismith then Neil Critchley. He said on social media: Another season has been and gone. It fell way short of expectations. There were a few highlights along the way - some great results with Scotland against teams like Croatia, Portugal and Poland, but ultimately not enough to maintain group A status.

“Winning on penalties in Paisley, receiving 50 Scotland caps while playing for Hearts, becoming Hearts’ highest appearance holder in European competition, and reaching 300 appearances for the club. Milestones are great, but the success on the pitch was what I wanted more. This season was difficult in so many ways but as a group we weren’t good enough to bring the success this club and fan base demands. It’s over now and time to let this season go, rebuild and come back stronger. I know this club, and I know that will happen.”