Edinburgh derby win kept Jambos top of the SPFL Premiership

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s hard to describe it, to be honest. Unbelievable. I’ve been here almost seven years, played in quite a few derbies and never scored. To get my first one in the fashion I did, it’s quite unforgettable.” Craig Halkett intends to remember his Edinburgh derby winner for quite some time. Who can blame him? The sheer exhilaration it prompted around Tynecastle Park will live long in the memory.

From Sabah Kerjota’s majestic cross, through Halkett’s controlled finish, then that seemingly-endless celebration run, the golf swing and eventually to Derek McInnes charging towards fans in a fit of joy, it was quite a moment. Halkett joined Hearts in summer 2019 and is a veteran of matches against Hibs, but becoming a stoppage-time derby hero is a whole new level of Gorgie greatness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back managed only 40 games due to fitness issues over the previous three seasons but is now a linchpin in a defence boasting three successive clean sheets, with Hearts top of the Premiership table. Saturday night was their first derby victory in almost two years. Hibs struck the crossbar on 62 minutes and it took another 30 for the teams to be separated.

“A lot of the games we’ve played in this year, there have been a lot of goals and we’ve scored a few late goals in some of the games as well,” said Halkett. “I always felt that we had a goal in us. But I think, if the game had finished 0-0, I don’t think anybody would have argued.”

After loitering in the penalty box awaiting just one opportunity, the goal is the player’s undoubted highlight from his seven years in maroon. “For a single moment, definitely,” he admitted. “I think, especially on a personal level, the last two or three years I’ve had, up and down with injuries, not playing as much as I’d like, to start the season playing every game and performing pretty well. I know it’s still early, but to top it off with a winning goal in the derby, it doesn’t get much better. But again, it’s just the start of the season and there’s a long way to go.

“I think it was maybe two or three phases from the original free-kick that was given. So it’s late on in the game, you’re just staying up there to try and sniff out any last wee chance. Saba puts in an unbelievable ball and it was more of just sticking my leg out and making clean contact with it and, thankfully, to see it go in the back of the net was brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t know what to do, no. I had looked up at the big screen just before the ball came in and I’d seen that it was 91 or 92 minutes. I knew there was only three added on, so I knew the game was going to restart, but I was pretty confident that that was the game won so I made sure I put a wee bit into the celebration.”

That involved an impromptu golf-swing after an impressive run down the touchline in front of Tynecastle’s main stand. “It’s a funny story, actually,” explained Halkett. “We had a Hearts sponsors golf day up at the Fairmont at St Andrews a few weeks ago and I played with a boy, big Greg, who is a Hearts season-ticket holder. He got a hole-in-one when he was in my group. He said to me that, if I ever score at one of the home games, to look out to where he is. And just at the last minute, I had caught him there, so I gave him a wee golf swing.”

Hibs defenders were culpable for not intervening before Kerjota’s cross landed at Halkett’s left foot on the six-yard line. The Hearts defender arrived ahead of Chris Cadden and admitted being surprised the ball got through to him. “A wee bit. It was a great ball, to be honest,” he said. “I think everyone, Hearts players and Hibs players, are all running towards their goal, so me being a defender myself, I know that if you stick your leg out being a Hibs defender, there’s a big chance it’s going in your own net. So sometimes it’s hard and you leave those ones. You hope that it just goes all the way out but, fortunately for myself, I was there.”

There is the inevitable title talk in some quarters, although Hearts are sensibly playing things down with only seven league games played. “I think the confidence is building every week but, in terms of mounting a title challenge, we’re only seven games into a 38-game season, so there’s a long way to go at that. For the boys, the coaching staff, to keep getting confidence and keep winning games is only a good thing for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts host second-placed Celtic at Tynecastle in three weeks’ time in what is certain to be a high-octane occasion. For now, there is time to bask in satisfaction at winning a key fixture against their biggest rivals. International fortnight is beginning and McInnes will first prepare for his return to former club Kilmarnock in two weeks.

“We’ve got the break and we’ve still got the Kilmarnock game before that [Celtic]. They’re a team that’s got a new manager and they’re doing really well themselves, so going down there, we know it’s going to be a really difficult game. I wouldn’t think that anyone in the changing room is looking at Celtic game just yet. We’re focused on Kilmarnock.”

On a personal level, Halkett is entitled to reflect on some hard graft paying dividends. He lost nearly five kilograms in weight over the summer and looks in the best shape of his career. The rewards are coming on the pitch. Not only is he helping Hearts keep clean sheets, Saturday was his fourth goal already this season.

“I spoke during the summer and spoke about how hard I’d worked and how big a season it was for myself coming up, so I’m feeling great,” he said. “My body is feeling great, feeling healthy, fit, strong and I’m just really glad to be playing 90 minutes every week and putting in decent performances. It’s just anything I can do to help the team and, thankfully, we've started the season really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halkett is firmly a leading figure on and off the field alongside others like Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland and the experienced full-back Stephen Kingsley. That includes issuing fines to team-mates for any minor misdemeanours like latecoming or mobile phones buzzing when they shouldn’t. “It does include fining people, aye,” smiled Halkett. “Myself and Cammy [Devlin] are in charge of that and we’ve done pretty well this year, so it should be a good Christmas night out.

“We spoke during pre-season and at the start of the season, obviously how important it was that we got [Lawrence] Shankland signed again. The manager spoke to me and said he’d seen me as a leader and he was keeping Shanks as the captain, but he wanted to delegate more responsibilities. It’s probably more things that you guys don’t see, more things behind the scenes, just helping organise stuff around the training ground and at the stadium. Like I said, I’ve been here a long time, so it’s something that comes quite naturally to me and I’m more than happy to help.”

READ MORE: Ageu and Kent return dates explained