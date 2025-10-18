Kilmarnock 0-3 Hearts ended with Halkett taken off

Derek McInnes stressed Hearts defender Craig Halkett was only substituted as a precaution during the second half of the Edinburgh club’s 3-0 win at Kilmarnock. Halkett headed the opening goal before Claudio Braga’s second-half double pushed Hearts five points clear atop the Premiership table, but the centre-back then came off in the final 20 minutes.

A minor back complaint was the reason but McInnes insisted it is not a serious issue. “He’s fine. He’d felt his back during the week. He trained yesterday and he was fine,” said the head coach, who was delighted with his team’s application on his first return to Rugby Park. Hearts were backed by nearly 4,000 travelling fans.

“It’s notoriously difficult coming here. There was a great turnout from our fans who came with great expectation,” said McInnes. “We felt it in the warm-up and it had the makings of a cup game. First part of the game, it was so frantic and Kilmarnock were better. We didn’t look after the ball enough, gave away stupid free-kicks and invited pressure. We allowed those things to build but we have to accept we won’t always get it our own way.

“You’ve got to come through that. The goal helped. It was a brilliant set-play and it can’t be underplayed. It was a great delivery from Harry Milne and a bullet header from Halkett. He’s one of the best headers of a ball I’ve worked with. He’s so aggressive and determined. It was an old fashioned header. He headed it properly that was probably the difference in the first half.

“We spoke about trying to make sure when their press came on we had to make sure we looked after the ball better and we connected the game better with Braga and Shankland. As it became stretched we kept the ball well and Kyziridis and Braga and Shankland. We scored two in quick succession and we were very professional and made changes to see the game out. I was delighted with the three goals. It wasn’t straightforward but we had work to do and had to respect the challenge and dealt with it. The goals were good but four clean sheets in a row are what results are built on.”

Unbeaten Hearts now host Celtic at Tynecastle next weekend in what is likely to be their toughest league test yet. “It’ll take care of itself,” said McInnes. “I was asked about it before and it was annoying me a wee bit but now we can look forward to it. It’ll be a brilliant atmosphere. All the challenges we’ve had we’ve kept coming up with the answers but Sunday will be the toughest challenge of all.

“We’re in a good place. The players should be pleased with their performances. The crowd will help us, the confidence will help us but we have to keep maintaining and improving our performance,It helps the fanbase as well. We shouldn’t underestimate that part of it. We have to be obsessed and addicted to winning, and if we can get that bit between our teeth that’s there for us every game we play. There are going to be belts across the mouth along the road but we want to keep those to a minimum. While we’re winning it’s important we maintain that for as long as we can.”

Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow has now set a new record of four clean sheets in his first four appearances for the club. Last time any Hearts keeper managed four successive shutouts was Jon McLaughlin 2017/18. “Familiarity is built on that. Relationships are there, it’s been the same team over the four games,” explained McInnes.

“Competition from behind the team helps keep everyone on their toes. It’s a great indication of the effort from everyone because there’s not a lot between the teams in the league. Partnerships throughout the team whether it’s right-back and right wing, centre back and central midfield. They’re really important.”

McInnes also acclaimed Braga following his seventh and eighth Hearts goals in his 13th appearance. “From the first moment I spoke to him he’s so effervescent and enthusiastic. It’s never like too much hard work, he’s always positive and a great team-mate,” said the manager.

“Hearts fans have taken to him because it shows how much he loves being here. He was telling me he was brilliant on astro. We trained on it on Wednesday and he wasn’t so brilliant but he’s got that balance and low centre of gravity which means he enjoys astro and I thought he enjoyed his night out there.

“It’s great for him to score two goals because when he doesn’t score and the team still wins there’s still the same pleasure - but strikers need to score a goal and his contribution has been tremendous. The good thing is there’s more to come from him. He can be tidier and more trustworthy but his game has been brilliant so far.”