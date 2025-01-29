Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Craig Halkett is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Hearts’ win over Kilmarnock. The central defender was forced off after only 11 minutes and Riccarton medical staff predict that he will need a number of weeks to recover.

The Hearts head coach Neil Critchley confirmed to the Edinburgh News today that Halkett’s return won’t be quick. “Halks has a hamstring problem so he is going to be out. It won’t be a short one,” explained Critchley. “I don’t want to put a timeframe on it because players respond to treatment differently. Some get back quicker than you expect, some take longer. Halks isn’t going to be appearing in the next couple of weeks, that’s for certain. He has done really well for us so it is a bit of a blow.”

Halkett, 29, regained a place in the Hearts team in early December after fellow centre-back Frankie Kent sustained a quad muscle injury. He performed steadily in recent matches and was a key figure in helping the Tynecastle side build a six-game unbeaten run ahead of this Saturday’s Premiership visit to Dundee.

Kent is still not fit to return to competitive action, so Critchley must decide who to play in Halkett’s absence. Lewis Neilson took over against Kilmarnock and is keen to cement himself in the Hearts back line. Recent signing Michael Steinwender is working on fitness and could come into contention for Dens Park.

Halkett’s injury adds to Hearts’ defensive woes with Kent and Stephen Kingsley both sidelined at present. On-loan right-back Gerald Taylor recently returned to action after four months out with a knee problem. With Daniel Oyegoke and Kye Rowles both sold to Hellas Verona and DC United respectively, the arrivals of Steinwender and Jamie McCart bring much-needed reinforcement.

