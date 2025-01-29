Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The defender wants to finally impose himself at Tynecastle

It’s a familiar saying: Football changes quickly. Lewis Neilson is learning just how fast landscapes alter in his chosen profession. Having been excluded from Hearts’ squad for Saturday’s Premiership match against Kilmarnock, the defender ended up playing most of the game and consequently finds himself impacted by a FIFA ruling.

Neilson replaced the injured Craig Halkett after 11 minutes of the 3-2 victory at Tynecastle Park. It was his first Hearts appearance in almost two years since 4 February, 2023. Loan spells at Partick Thistle and St Johnstone were designed to enhance the 21-year-old’s development and he was recalled to base by head coach Neil Critchley at the start of this month.

Another loan seemed likely after the signings of Jamie McCart and Michael Steinwender to reinforce the Hearts defence. Discussions between Neilson and club management centred around the probability that he would be loaned out again. He wasn’t in the squad to face Kilmarnock but that changed with Hellas Verona’s transfer offer for Daniel Oyegoke. The Englishman was then left in the stand with his future unclear, with Neilson promoted to the substitutes’ bench and then into central defence after Halkett trudged off.

Grateful for both the game time and the opportunity, Neilson now cannot play for another team this season. FIFA transfer regulations state that players can be registered for three different clubs in one season, but are only eligible to play for two. So, unless back to St Johnstone, another loan for Neilson is not permitted as he has now played for both Saints and Hearts in the current campaign. The only possible exception could be if he joined a club whose season overlaps this one - i.e. follows the calender year of 2025.

Speaking to the Edinburgh News, the player explained a whirlwind few days. “I wasn't even in the squad for Saturday. I got a text late on Friday saying: ‘Training tomorrow morning before the game.’ I think I got a text a couple of hours later saying: ‘Actually, you're in the squad now.’ I was ready, I was training 100 per cent and giving my all. When the opportunity came - sadly it looks like Halks has picked up a wee injury - I'm there to take my chance.

“I had a decent spell at St Johnstone and was playing most games. When I was pulled back, I was half expecting to get a chance. In the last few weeks, the boys have been doing really well, especially defensively, so I wasn't getting any minutes and that was a wee bit frustrating for me. Then there were talks of going back out on loan to a number of different teams. After Saturday, I can't go anywhere, so hopefully I can keep my spot on the team and kick on.”

Neilson joined Hearts as a free agent after leaving Dundee United in 2022 but hitherto has been unable to permanently establish himself in maroon. The sense of opportunity right now does not need explained to him. “Yeah, 100%. I'm staying at Hearts and I love being here at Hearts,” he said. “I've never been able to get in the team and stay in the team, but that's always been my ideal situation. So now I've got this wee opportunity, hopefully I can stay in the team.

“We had a good few chats with the manager. He wasn't too sure in terms of what incomings and outgoings there were going to be, which is totally understandable in football. So I was told: 'Just be ready if your chance comes.' As I said, it was looking like the chance wasn't going to come. We've brought in Michael with Halks, Jamie, so there looked to be plenty cover in that position. Then we spoke about looking for a loan. Obviously, that's changed now but that's football at the end of the day and you've just got to be ready.

“I wasn't too surprised when I got recalled in terms of injuries with [Stephen] Kingsley, Frankie [Kent]. But yeah, there was plenty of cover there and you've seen talks of new centre-halves coming in. You can't let that get to you too much. You've been brought back, you've just got to train as well as you can and show the gaffer that you are ready for a chance if it comes.”

Arriving in Edinburgh as a teenager, Neilson’s learning curve was steep and included a red card against Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League. Learning from mistakes and honing himself on loan gives the player confidence he is now a far more rounded defender able to cement himself at Tynecastle.

“That was a conversation I had with the gaffer on the first day back. I said: ‘Mentally, I'm in a place where I feel I can come and be a starter for Hearts every week.’ Going back a couple of years ago when I was first getting a sniff around the team, I was 19 years old, I didn't have too many games under my belt and I was probably feeling a bit out of my comfort zone. Now I know within myself that I'm ready to play every week here.”

Critchley clearly has no issue giving him an opportunity. “Lewis is here, he's part of the squad, you can see that,” said the manager. “I won't hesitate in playing him, putting him on. As soon as Halks was down, Lewis was the obvious one to turn to. He's off the back of playing some games at St Johnstone, so he was ready to take his chance. Let's see what happens in the next few weeks.”